Chatham's walk-off in 10th gives IronPigs first ever 3-0 start
May 6, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (3-0) win their first three games of the season for the first time in team history as they defeat the Rochester Red Wings (0-3) 5-4 on Thursday evening. C.J. Chatham hit a walk-off RBI single against Ryne Harper (0-1) in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Pigs' their third win.
The Red Wings got on the scoreboard first in the top of the first inning as Brandon Snyder hit a three-run home run off Bailey Falter to take a 3-0 lead.
The IronPigs were able to answer in the bottom of the second inning against Ben Braymer as Darick Hall hit a home run, his first at the triple-A level. Rafael Marchan scored on a fielder's choice and Cornelius Randolph scored on an error by Brandon Snyder to the the game at 3-3.
Rochester regained the lead 4-3 in the top of the third inning as Raudy Read hit an RBI double to score Gerardo Parra.
The IronPigs bullpen was strong as Damon Jones, Mauricio Llovera, and J.D. Hammer combined to strike out nine batters and allow just two base runners.
The teams played their second extra-inning game in three days and the IronPigs have won all three games on walk-offs.
The IronPigs and Red Wings play once again on Friday evening at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
