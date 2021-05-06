WooSox to Offer Single Game Tickets for First Homestead this Week

May 6, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will this week begin to offer more than 2,500 tickets total to the 12 games of the first homestand at Polar Park. Members of the Worcester Red Sox Booster Club, a fan club that everyone can join for free, will have the first opportunity, starting tomorrow, Friday, May 7, at 2 p.m. at woosox.com. Beyond the Boosters, fans can begin to purchase tickets at woosox.com on Saturday, May 8, at 10 a.m. Fans can still join the Boosters at woosox.com.

Season tickets were capped at approximately 2,100 to ensure that single game tickets would be available for each game. Half-season plans are still on sale. While operating at 25 percent capacity, the number of tickets for single games in May will be more than 2,500, or a few hundred per game. The maximum allowable capacity for games during this first homestand is 2,377 per game. When capacity restrictions ease further, the number of tickets available will increase.

"We hear loud and clear how eager fans are to visit Polar Park," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "These voices are a reminder to all of us to continue to work together to reduce and eradicate this pandemic. The number of people we can welcome is directly proportional to our recovery from this sad scourge. Let us always keep the health of the community as our priority."

The WooSox today announced their season-long menu of ticket options.

Tickets start at $8 for "Yaz Tickets," $9 for "Teddy Ballgame Tickets," and $12 for "Bridge SRO Tickets." A $2 surcharge will apply to most tickets-but not to Yaz or Teddy Ballgames-if they are purchased on the day of the game.

Children, students, active members of the military, and seniors can purchase Yaz Tickets for $8-whether in advance or on the day of the game. Everyone can purchase Teddy Ballgames for $9-also in advance or on the day of the game. Those tickets

gain general admission to Polar Park, with access now to seats and stools sprinkled throughout many of the sections of the ballpark, and later this summer, to berms, the Plymouth Street Promenade in left field, and the Summit Street Fair in right field.

The bridge along the first base line that connects the DCU Club Level with the Right Field Deck has striking vistas of the game and the city. In this standing room only area, "Bridge SRO Tickets" are priced at $12.

At the other end of the spectrum, Home Plate Field Box seats, which are wider than other Field Box seats, and which come with in-seat waiter/waitress service, are $27.

Third Base Reserved seats ($15) start in the first row, next to the Visitors' Dugout.

Seats atop the Worcester Wall, Polar Park's "Mini-Monster" at about 22 feet high, are $20, and are set just below Summit Street, which sits about 30 feet higher than the field. Part of Summit Street will become a pedestrian thoroughfare and street fair during game events.

Third Base Field Box and First Base Field Box ($21) include seats down low and close to the field, similar to the red field box seats at Fenway Park.

Several areas of the ballpark are designed for groups, led by a front row "Fan Dugout," right down at the field, next to the WooSox' Dugout on the first base side. It will be called the "Big Blue Bug Batter's Box." Reservations will begin once pandemic precautions allow.

Groups will also hover on terraces over the Visitors Bullpen on the third base side and the WooSox Bullpen on the first base side. Both bullpen terraces are presented by Shaw's. In the future, groups will also occupy the "FLEXcon Landing" in right-center and the "Hanover Deck" in left field. For the 10 games that run from Thursday, May 13 through Sunday, May 23, the club will also make available tables on the Hanover Deck as well as reserved drink rail stools with accompanying tables in the concourse. Those are priced at $15 per ticket in advance.

In 2019, the WooSox and the City of Worcester announced that the club would also allocate a portion of ticket proceeds to the city, to be used as "facility fees" to build and maintain the ballpark. The fee of two dollars, consistent with the current and typical fees at the DCU Center, is already included within the stated ticket price.

Fans opting to purchase tickets on line will pay a convenience fee of $2.50 per ticket.

Fans seeking to rent Polar Park Private Suites for single games may now do so by calling 508-500-8888.

The club began accepting deposits for full season tickets on August 17, 2019, and announced at that time that there would ultimately be around 20 ticket price categories to provide fans with the options that best fit their needs and love of baseball and Worcester. There are currently 16 categories.

Full details and options to order are available at woosox.com. Fans can also speak in person to WooSox ticket staff members, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, by calling 508-500-8888.

POLAR PARK SINGLE GAME TICKET CATEGORIES

Ticket Category Single Game Pricing

1. Yaz Tickets $ 8

(General Admission for children 12 & under, students, active military, and seniors 65 & over)

2. Teddy Ballgames 9

(General Admission)

3. Bridge SRO Tickets 12

4. Third Base Reserved 15

5. Worcester Wall 20

6. Third Base Field Box 21

7. First Base Field Box 21

8. Home Plate Field Box 27

9. Shaw's Visitors Bullpen Terrace For Group Outings

10. Shaw's WooSox Bullpen Terrace For Group Outings

11. Hanover Deck* For Group Outings

12. FLEXcon Porch For Group Outings

13. Big Blue Bug Batter's Box (Fan Dugout) For Group Outings

14. Dugout Seats For Season Ticket Holders

15. DCU Club For Season Ticket Holders

16. Private Suites For Group Outings & Season Ticket Holders

* For the 10 games that run from Thursday, May 13 through Sunday, May 23, the club will also make available tables on the Hanover Deck as well as reserved drink rail stools with accompanying tables in the concourse. Those are priced at $15 per ticket in advance.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.