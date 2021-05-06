Red Wings to Put Single-Game Tickets on Sale May 14

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have pushed the on-sale date for single-game tickets to May 14 from May 10 after receiving updated guidelines from New York State yesterday.

Tickets for the first 12 games of the season will go on sale at 10 a.m. at the Ticket Office and at RedWingsBaseball.com. Only the first 12 games will be available in case guidelines and protocols change in the future.

The extra time will allow the Front Office staff to contact Season Seat Holders today and tomorrow to get answers on their accounts prior to single-game tickets going on sale. An email was also sent to all Season Seat Holders on Wednesday night. The Red Wings encourage Season Seat Holders who have not submitted the form in the email or spoken to a Front Office staff member to reach out to their ticket representative or by calling 454-1001 by 3 p.m. tomorrow.

