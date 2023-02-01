RUSH ROSTER UPDATE: Rory Kerins Placed on Injured Reserve
February 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Wednesday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that forward Rory Kerins has been placed on injured reserve.
Kerins has appeared in 31 games for Rapid City this season and has recorded 15 goals and 16 assists. The 20-year-old rookie has also played six games in the AHL for the Calgary Wranglers where he has one goal and one assist. A 2020 sixth-round selection of the Flames, Kerins is on an NHL contract with Calgary.
In separate transactions, forwards Weiland Parrish and Brett Gravelle were activated off the reserve list. Additionally, defenseman Alex Carlson was placed on waivers on Monday.
The Rush will hit the road for a pair of games over the weekend in Wichita against the Thunder. The first is on Saturday night and puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. CT at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush forward Rory Kerins
