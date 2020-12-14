Rush, ECHL, Announces Next Wave of 2020-21 Season Schedule

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced in conjunction with the ECHL the next wave of schedule games for the 2020-21 ECHL Season, containing an additional 12 contests from January 15th to February 11th.

Including the initial announcement of the 2020-21 schedule, these additions bring the current total of slated Rush games to 22 out of the full 72-game schedule.

After finishing a three-game series against the Allen Americans at home on January 6th, 8th, and 9th, the Rush will remain at home for five additional games against the Tulsa Oilers and Utah Grizzlies. The Rush will square off against the Oilers in a "three-in-three" on Friday, January 15th, Saturday, January 16th, and Sunday, January 17th. Following the trio of matchups against Tulsa, the Grizzlies return for another pair of games on Friday, January 22nd, and Saturday, January 23rd. Dating back to the Allen series at the start of the month, this extends the Rush's homestand to 8 games.

Following the 8-game homestand, the Rush will embark on a six-game road trip over nine days. For the first time this season, the team will square off against the Wichita Thunder in the "Air Capital" in a "three-in-three" on Friday, January 29th, Saturday, January 30th, and Sunday, January 31st. Two days later on Tuesday, February 2nd, the Rush will visit the Kansas City Mavericks for a lone showdown, their first meeting of the campaign. After the game in Kansas City, the Rush will conclude their road trip with a pair of games against the Indy Fuel on Friday, February 5th, and Saturday, February 6th.

Rounding out this next wave of games, the Rush will return home for a solo showdown against the Tulsa Oilers on home ice, slated for Wednesday, February 10th.

Below are the times and dates for the next portion of the 2020-21 schedule. HOME GAMES ARE IN BOLD CAPITALS. Please note that all times are listed in Mountain Daylight Time, and that all dates and times are subject to change:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 15th: RUSH VS TULSA OILERS - 7:05 p.m. MDT

SATURDAY, JANUARY 16th: RUSH VS TULSA OILERS - 7:05 p.m. MDT

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17th: RUSH VS TULSA OILERS - 4:05 p.m. MDT

FRIDAY, JANUARY 22nd: RUSH VS UTAH GRIZZLIES - 7:05 p.m. MDT

SATURDAY, JANUARY 23rd: RUSH VS UTAH GRIZZLIES - 7:05 p.m. MDT

Friday, January 29th: Rush @ Wichita Thunder - 6:05 p.m. MDT

Saturday, January 30th: Rush @ Wichita Thunder - 6:05 p.m. MDT

Sunday, January 31st: Rush @ Wichita Thunder - 3:05 p.m. MDT

Tuesday, February 2nd: Rush @ Kansas City Mavericks - 6:05 p.m. MDT

Friday, February 5th: Rush @ Indy Fuel - 5:05 p.m. MDT

Saturday, February 6th: Rush @ Indy Fuel - 5:05 p.m. MDT

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10th: RUSH VS TULSA OILERS - 7:05 p.m. MDT

The Rush now embark on their first road trip of the season against the heated rival Allen Americans for a weekend pair of games. Puck drop for both games is slated for 6:05 p.m. on Friday, December 18th, and Saturday, December 19th, at the Allen Events Center. Join us for our first watch party of the season for Friday night's game at Buffalo Wild Wings in Baken Park!

Season Tickets for the 2020-21 season are available! To place a deposit, call 716-7825.

