Rockford Assigns Three to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, announced today that the IceHogs have assigned forwards Riley McKay and DJ Busdeker as well as goaltender Tom Aubrun to the Indy Fuel.

Busdeker, 21, comes to Indy after he spent the 2019-20 season playing for the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit. The native of Dexter, Michigan skated in 62 games last season registering 22 goals, 35 assists and a plus-46 rating. Through four OHL seasons, the 5-foot-10, 176-pound forward earned 54 goals and 92 assists in 235 games.

McKay, 21, joins the Fuel after he played 62 games for the Western Hockey League's Saskatoon Blades, earning 19 goals and 19 assists. Through four seasons in the Western Hockey League, the 6-foot, 203-pound forward skated in 243 games between the Spokane Chiefs and Saskatoon Blades, totaling 38 goals, 49 assists and 517 penalty minutes.

Aubrun, 25, is assigned to the Fuel after he finished a four-year collegiate career at Norwich University (NCAA III). The native of Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, France played in 65 games over four years at Norwich, earning a 3.61 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The 6-foot, 174-pound goaltender helped the Cadets to the 2017 NCAA Division III National Championship as well earned back-to-back NEHC Goaltender of the Year honors.

Additionally, the Indy Fuel have announced that they have released forward Cody Payne and goaltender Ryan Ruck.

