Grizzlies Games Announced from January 15- February 9

West Valley City, Utah - The Next 11 Utah Grizzlies games have been announced by the league and the club.

Utah has 6 home games of the 11 games in the second wave. Utah will host Kansas City on January 15th, 16th and the traditional MLK game on January 18th. After a week on the road at Rapid City, the Grizzlies host the Allen Americans for a 3 game weekend series from January 29th - January 31st. In the first week of February the Grizzlies are at Kansas City and the 2nd window of games concludes at Allen on February 9th. The Grizzlies will have played in 21 games after the 2nd window of games are completed.

The remainder of the schedule will be released at a later date. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Seating is limited to 1,800 for the start of the season. Tickets to the general public for the second wave of games will go on Sale Monday, December 21st, 2020 at 10 AM.

2nd Window of Games

Friday, January 15th, 2020 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm

Saturday, January 16th, 2020 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm

Monday, January 18th, 2020 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm

Friday, January 22nd , 2020 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm

Saturday, January 23rd , 2020 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm

Friday, January 29th, 2020 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm

Saturday, January 30th, 2020 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Sunday, January 31st, 2020 - Allen at Utah. 1:10 pm.

Friday, February 5th, 2020 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, February 6th, 2020 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm

Tuesday, February 9th, 2020 - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm.

All times Mountain Standard Time.

