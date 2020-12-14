Solar Bears Sign Veteran Forward Ben Thomson

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has signed veteran forward Ben Thomson to an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season. Orlando has also released rookie forward Matt Alvaro.

Thomson, 27, joins Orlando after recording 15 points (5g-10a) and 23 penalty minutes in 23 games with the Worcester Railers in 2019-20. He also logged one assist and seven penalty minutes in five games with the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound forward has appeared in 360 total career games of pro hockey, including three matches with the NHL's New Jersey Devils. He has played the majority of his career in the AHL with Bridgeport, San Diego, Binghamton and Albany, producing 71 points (29g-42a) and 513 penalty minutes in 334 games.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Orangeville, Ontario played major junior hockey in the OHL for the North Bay Battalion and Kitchener Rangers, recording 150 points (65g-85a) and 483 penalty minutes in 303 games.

Thomson was a fourth-round selection (#96 overall) of the New Jersey Devils in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Alvaro, 24, has skated in one game with Orlando this season.

NEXT GAME: Orlando is back in action on Friday, Dec. 18 when the team travels to Wheeling to face the Nailers at 7:10 p.m. The Solar Bears play their first home game of the 2020-21 regular season on Tuesday, Dec. 29 vs. the Jacksonville Icemen.

