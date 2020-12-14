Nailers Announce Second Set of Games in 2020-21

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their second set of games for the 2020-21 season. Wheeling will play six of ten games at home against three different opponents.

The second set of games begins on Friday, January 15th and Saturday, January 16th, when the Nailers continue their spirited season series with the Indy Fuel. Both of those games will be played at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, and both will begin at 7:05.

Wheeling will then play an entire weekend at home, when they welcome the South Carolina Stingrays to town on Friday, January 22nd, Saturday, January 23rd, and Sunday, January 24th. Friday and Saturday will feature 7:10 face-offs, while Sunday's tilt will start at 4:10.

Indy is back on the schedule for games 16 and 17. The rivals will clash at WesBanco Arena on Saturday, January 30th at 7:10, before traveling to Indianapolis for the rematch on Sunday, January 31st at 3:05.

For the second season in a row, the Tulsa Oilers visit Nail City, as they will play a two-game series in Wheeling on Thursday, February 4th and Friday, February 5th, with both games beginning at 7:10.

Finally, the second set of games concludes with the 20th game of the regular season and tenth against the Fuel, as the Nailers play on the road on Wednesday, February 10th at 7:05.

Season memberships are available for the 2020-21 season. To purchase yours or to get more information, visit wheelingnailers.com or call (304) 234-GOAL.

Games 11-20

Fri. Jan. 15 at Indy, 7:05

Sat. Jan. 16 at Indy, 7:05

Fri. Jan. 22 vs. South Carolina, 7:10

Sat. Jan. 23 vs. South Carolina, 7:10

Sun. Jan. 24 vs. South Carolina, 4:10

Sat. Jan. 30 vs. Indy, 7:10

Sun. Jan. 31 at Indy, 3:05

Thu. Feb. 4 vs. Tulsa, 7:10

Fri. Feb. 5 vs. Tulsa, 7:10

Wed. Feb. 10 at Indy, 7:05

