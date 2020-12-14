Thunder Announces Second Window of Games
December 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today a second window of dates for the 2020-21 season.
During the second round of dates announced, the Thunder will be on the road for five games and home for six. Wichita will head to Allen for three in mid-January before a five-game homestand. Indy will make its first trip to the Air Capital on January 24.
Next 11 games below:
Friday, January 15 at Allen
Saturday, January 16 at Allen
Sunday, January 17 at Allen
Thursday, January 21 vs. Kansas City
Sunday, January 24 vs. Indy
Friday, January 29 vs. Rapid City
Saturday, January 30 vs. Rapid City
Sunday, January 31 vs. Rapid City
Wednesday, February 3 at Allen
Friday, February 5 at Allen
Saturday, February 6 vs. Allen
The Thunder are off until December 26 when they will head to Kansas City to face the Mavericks at 7:05 p.m.
Replicas of our new jerseys are on sale now. Get one of these brand new home or away uniforms, which would be a great Christmas gift idea. Click here to buy the white jersey or here for the blue replica.
Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. To learn more, contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder in action
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 14, 2020
- ECHL Transactions - December 14 - ECHL
- Rockford Assigns Three to Indy - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Announce Roster Additions - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Sign Veteran Forward Ben Thomson - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Weekly: Home Opening Weekend - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Announces Second Window of Games - Wichita Thunder
- Defenseman Blake Hillman Returns To Toledo - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Announce Second Set of Games in 2020-21 - Wheeling Nailers
- Grizzlies Games Announced from January 15- February 9 - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Additional 2020-21 Schedule Dates - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Announce Second Window of ECHL Schedule - Indy Fuel
- Solar Bears Announce Second Phase of 2020-21 Schedule - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Announce 6 More Home Games - Allen Americans
- Rush, ECHL, Announces Next Wave of 2020-21 Season Schedule - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Announce Phase-Two Schedule - Tulsa Oilers
- Everblades Announce Additional Games for 2020-21 Season - Florida Everblades
- Mavericks Announce Second Portion of 2020-21 Regular Season - Kansas City Mavericks
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 1 - Indy Fuel
- Everblades Weekly - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Weekly Report - December 14 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.