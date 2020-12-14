Thunder Announces Second Window of Games

December 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder in action

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder in action(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today a second window of dates for the 2020-21 season.

During the second round of dates announced, the Thunder will be on the road for five games and home for six. Wichita will head to Allen for three in mid-January before a five-game homestand. Indy will make its first trip to the Air Capital on January 24.

Next 11 games below:

Friday, January 15 at Allen

Saturday, January 16 at Allen

Sunday, January 17 at Allen

Thursday, January 21 vs. Kansas City

Sunday, January 24 vs. Indy

Friday, January 29 vs. Rapid City

Saturday, January 30 vs. Rapid City

Sunday, January 31 vs. Rapid City

Wednesday, February 3 at Allen

Friday, February 5 at Allen

Saturday, February 6 vs. Allen

The Thunder are off until December 26 when they will head to Kansas City to face the Mavericks at 7:05 p.m.

Replicas of our new jerseys are on sale now. Get one of these brand new home or away uniforms, which would be a great Christmas gift idea. Click here to buy the white jersey or here for the blue replica.

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. To learn more, contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.