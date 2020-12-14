Americans Announce 6 More Home Games

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, have announced six (6) additional home games for the 2020-21 season.

Following a 14-day road trip covering the first two weeks of 2021, the Americans will return home for a three-game weekend series against the Wichita Thunder on January 15-16-17. Faceoffs for the Friday and Saturday games are set for 7:05 pm, with the Sunday game time to be announced 10-days out.

Allen then heads out on the road for five (5) games including trips to Kansas City (Saturday, Jan 23), Tulsa (Sunday, Jan. 24), and ending with a three-game weekend series at Utah ( Jan. 29-30-31) before returning home on February 3 & 5 (Wednesday/Friday) for a twinbill against the Thunder.

The Americans will return to Wichita on Saturday, February 6 and return home for a single game against the Utah Grizzlies on Tuesday, February 9.

The ECHL will announce the remaining 25 home games for the Americans shortly after the first of the year, as the 2020-21 regular season will play into the month of June.

Game promotions for each of these 2021 home tilts at the Allen Event Center will be released in the weeks to come.

OPENING HOMESTAND: vs Rapid City Rush, December 18-19, 2020

The Allen Americans open the home portion of the regular season next weekend against the Rapid City Rush. Face-offs for both games are set at 7:05 pm with doors to the Allen Event Center opening at 6 pm. Due to State and Local Health Regulations, seating capacity is limited to 2,115. All attendees must wear masks while in the AEC. Ticketing for the event is 100% digital and all transactions for food, beverage and merchandise will be cashless.

PROMOTIONS FOR OPENING WEEKEND

DECEMBER 18 - OPENING NIGHT

All fans in attendance will receive an 8 x 10 color team photo of the 2020-21 Allen Americans upon exit from the Allen Event Center..

DECEMBER 19 - LEGACY NIGHT

The Americans Organization will honor former goalie Riley Gill on Saturday, December 19, as his number 30 is raised to the rafters of the Allen Event Center.

All fans in attendance will receive an 8 x 10 color photo of Riley Gill and the ECHL's Kelly Cup upon exit from the Allen Event Center.

