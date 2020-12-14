Everblades Weekly

Opening Night Win vs Jacksonville: The Everblades exploded offensively against the Jacksonville Icemen (1-1-0-0) on Friday to the tune of a 6-1 victory.

Florida's Lukas Craggs led the Blades offensively on opening night with a pair of goals and an assist, while goaltender Cam Johnson made 27 saves to keep the Icemen at bay. Rookie Patrick Harper scored his first professional goal while fellow rookie Cole Smith earned his first professional point with an assist on the play.

Saturday Victory over Orlando: The Florida Everblades improved to 2-0-0-0 after Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears (0-1-0-0) at Hertz Arena. Rookie goaltender Devin Cooley started in his first professional game and made 20 saves to earn his first win as a member of the Everblades.

Welcome, Rookies: Rookie forward Patrick Harper scored a goal in each of his first two professional games this past weekend. Harper previously played at Boston University where he put up 37 points in 32 games during his senior season.

Saturday against the Solar Bears was rookie goaltender Devin Cooley's first professional action in net. Cooley stood tall in net for the Blades and stopped 20 of 22 Orlando shots, including a handful of crucial stops while the Bears were on the power play in the first and second periods. Through three years at the University of Denver, Cooley posted a 15-9-4 record. The 6-foot-5 Los Gatos, California native published an impressive 1.72 goals-against average and .927 save percentage.

Milestones: Forward Alex Kile reached 100 career ECHL points on Friday by collecting an assist and then added to his total by notching a goal against Jacksonville as well. On Saturday, defenseman Logan Roe recorded his 100th career assist with the Everblades.

Looking Ahead: The Everblades hit the road for the first time in the 2020-21 season when they head to Greenville, South Carolina to challenge the Swamp Rabbits (1-1-0-0) both Friday and Saturday starting at 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville opened its 2020-21 season by defeating the South Carolina Stingrays (0-0-1-0) 3-2 in overtime on Friday, and then fell 4-3 to the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday. The Swamp Rabbits are led offensively by forward Joey Haddad (2g-1a) and defenseman Ben Finkelstein (2g-1a).

