Stingrays Announce Roster Additions

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced three additions to the team's roster Monday. Goaltender Zach Fucale has been reassigned by the Capitals, while defender Doyle Somerby and forward Brett Supinski have agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.

Fucale, 25, posted a record of 10-8-4 with a 2.36 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage in 24 games with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears during 2019-20 and appeared in one game with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch.

Selected by the Montreal Canadians in the second round (36th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, the Laval, Quebec, native won gold with Team Canada at the 2019 Spengler Cup after going 3-0 with a 0.33 goals-against average and a .986 save percentage. Fucale posted back-to-back shutouts, including one in the gold medal game, and was named the tournament's all-star goaltender.

In 2018-19, the 6-foot-2, 187-pound goaltender played in five games with the AHL's Chicago and posted a 2.51 goals-against average as well as a .909 save percentage. In 69 career AHL games with the St. John's Icecaps, Laval Rocket, Chicago and Syracuse, Fucale is 28-32-6 with two shutouts, a 3.09 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Additionally, in 111 career games in the ECHL with the Brampton Beast, the Fort Wayne Komets and Orlando, Fucale has posted a 57-32-11 record with eight shutouts, a 2.97 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

Somerby, 26, joins South Carolina after spending the first three seasons of his pro career with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters. In 2019-20, the Marblehead, Mass. native suited up for 61 games while adding seven points (one goal, six assists).

The 6-foot-6, 222-pound blueliner has played a total of 165 games with Cleveland from 2017-20, registering 35 points on 10 goals and 25 helpers. As a result of his efforts in the community, Somerby was named the Monsters' IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year twice in his career.

A fifth-round pick of the New York Islanders in the 2012 NHL Draft, Somerby had a four-year collegiate career at Boston University from 2013-17 where he helped the Terriers to a Hockey East Championship and an appearance in the National Championship game in 2015. He also served as team captain during his senior season in 2016-17 and finished his time at BU with 151 games played and 27 points (8 goals, 19 assists).

Supinski, 25, is beginning his second professional year after spending 2019-20 with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads. The Collegeville, Pa. native finished third on the team in scoring with 38 points in 41 games on 19 goals and 19 assists. His goal total was also the highest of any Idaho skater.

The 6-foot, 174-pound attacker had a four-year run at Union College from 2015-19 where he scored 108 points in 135 games on 35 goals and 73 assists. Supinski had his best season as a sophomore during 2016-17, racking up 36 points (8 goals, 28 assists) in 37 outings. At the conclusion of his senior season in 2019, he joined the AHL's Ontario Reign and suited up for two contests.

Before his time at Union, Supinski had an outstanding year in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with the Coquitlam Express in 2014-15, where he totaled 98 points on 48 goals and 50 assists. He was named the league's Rookie of the Year as well as First Team All-BCHL.

