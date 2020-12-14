Mavericks Announce Second Portion of 2020-21 Regular Season
December 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Monday their schedule for the second portion of the 2020-21 ECHL regular season.
The Mavericks will play the second set of 11 games of the regular season from January 15, 2021 to February 6, 2021. The schedule is as follows:
Friday, January 15, 2021 - 8:10 p.m.
at Utah Grizzlies, Maverik Center
Saturday, January 16, 2021 - 8:10 p.m.
at Utah Grizzlies, Maverik Center
Monday, January 18, 2021 - 6:10 p.m.
at Utah Grizzlies, Maverik Center
Thursday, January 21, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
at Wichita Thunder, INTRUST Bank Arena
Saturday, January 23, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
vs. Allen Americans, Cable Dahmer Arena
Thursday, January 28, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
at Tulsa Oilers, BOK Center
Friday, January 29, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
at Tulsa Oilers, BOK Center
Saturday, January 30, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
vs. Tulsa Oilers, Cable Dahmer Arena
Tuesday, February 02, 2021 - 8:05 p.m.
at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena
Friday, February 05, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
vs. Utah Grizzlies, Cable Dahmer Arena
Saturday, February 06, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
vs. Utah Grizzlies, Cable Dahmer Arena
All times are Central Time
