Mavericks Announce Second Portion of 2020-21 Regular Season

December 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Monday their schedule for the second portion of the 2020-21 ECHL regular season.

The Mavericks will play the second set of 11 games of the regular season from January 15, 2021 to February 6, 2021. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, January 15, 2021 - 8:10 p.m.

at Utah Grizzlies, Maverik Center

Saturday, January 16, 2021 - 8:10 p.m.

at Utah Grizzlies, Maverik Center

Monday, January 18, 2021 - 6:10 p.m.

at Utah Grizzlies, Maverik Center

Thursday, January 21, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

at Wichita Thunder, INTRUST Bank Arena

Saturday, January 23, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

vs. Allen Americans, Cable Dahmer Arena

Thursday, January 28, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

at Tulsa Oilers, BOK Center

Friday, January 29, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

at Tulsa Oilers, BOK Center

Saturday, January 30, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

vs. Tulsa Oilers, Cable Dahmer Arena

Tuesday, February 02, 2021 - 8:05 p.m.

at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena

Friday, February 05, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

vs. Utah Grizzlies, Cable Dahmer Arena

Saturday, February 06, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

vs. Utah Grizzlies, Cable Dahmer Arena

All times are Central Time

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.