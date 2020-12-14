Oilers Announce Phase-Two Schedule

TULSA, OK -The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced on Monday their second-phase schedule, releasing games through Feb. 10.

Tulsa will face opponents outside of the Mountain Division for the first time this season in phase two, playing Wheeling for the second-consecutive season and continuing their yearly series with the Indy Fuel.

The Oilers will play a total of two Wednesday games, two Thursday games, four Friday contests, three Saturday matchups and two Sunday games during phase two.

Oilers Second Phase Schedule (all times CST)

Friday Jan. 15 -AT Rapid City - 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan 16 - AT Rapid City- 8:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 17 - AT Rapid City - 5:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 20 - vs Indy - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 22 - vs Indy - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23 - vs Indy - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 24 - vs Allen - 4:05 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 28 - vs Kansas City - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 29 - vs Kansas City - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan 30 - AT Kansas City - 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 4 at - AT Wheeling - 6:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 5 - at - AT Wheeling - 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 10 - AT Rapid City - 8:05 p.m.

