Oilers Announce Phase-Two Schedule
December 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK -The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced on Monday their second-phase schedule, releasing games through Feb. 10.
Tulsa will face opponents outside of the Mountain Division for the first time this season in phase two, playing Wheeling for the second-consecutive season and continuing their yearly series with the Indy Fuel.
The Oilers will play a total of two Wednesday games, two Thursday games, four Friday contests, three Saturday matchups and two Sunday games during phase two.
Oilers Second Phase Schedule (all times CST)
Friday Jan. 15 -AT Rapid City - 8:05 p.m.
Saturday, Jan 16 - AT Rapid City- 8:05 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 17 - AT Rapid City - 5:05 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 20 - vs Indy - 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 22 - vs Indy - 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 23 - vs Indy - 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 24 - vs Allen - 4:05 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 28 - vs Kansas City - 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 29 - vs Kansas City - 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Jan 30 - AT Kansas City - 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 4 at - AT Wheeling - 6:05 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5 - at - AT Wheeling - 6:05 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 10 - AT Rapid City - 8:05 p.m.
--
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram , or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 14, 2020
- Nailers Announce Second Set of Games in 2020-21 - Wheeling Nailers
- Grizzlies Games Announced from January 15- February 9 - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Additional 2020-21 Schedule Dates - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Announce Second Window of ECHL Schedule - Indy Fuel
- Solar Bears Announce Second Phase of 2020-21 Schedule - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Announce 6 More Home Games - Allen Americans
- Rush, ECHL, Announces Next Wave of 2020-21 Season Schedule - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Announce Phase-Two Schedule - Tulsa Oilers
- Everblades Announce Additional Games for 2020-21 Season - Florida Everblades
- Mavericks Announce Second Portion of 2020-21 Regular Season - Kansas City Mavericks
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 1 - Indy Fuel
- Everblades Weekly - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Weekly Report - December 14 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.