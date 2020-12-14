Rabbits Weekly

Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Matt Wedman (left) vs. the Jacksonville IceMen

ECHL Hockey returned on Friday night with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits winning a 3-2 overtime thriller over the in-state South Carolina Stingrays. Max Novak opened the scoring for the Stingrays at 6:48 of the second period, and Bryan Moore answered for the Swamp Rabbits at 9:07. Tied at 1-1 in the third period, South Carolina jumped back out in front, 2-1, on Caleb Herbert's first goal of the season. But in his pro debut, blueliner Ben Finkelstein tied the game on a 4-on-3 power play goal at 8:08 and won the game in overtime at 3:11 for the Upstate.

DECEMBER 12, 2020 - SWAMP RABBITS 3, Icemen 4

After falling behind 3-0 early, the Swamp Rabbits fought back and pulled within 3-2 at second intermission. Kamerin Nault and Joey Haddad both scored their first goal of the season only 64 seconds a part to cut Greenville's deficit to one. Nick Saracino scored for Jacksonville early in the third period on a power play which later stood as the game-winner. Mike McNamee countered with a power play goal to again push Greenville within one.

MORE HOME DATES RELEASED

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits in conjunction with the ECHL are proud to announce six additional home dates through February 11, 2020.

The Swamp Rabbits will welcome fans inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday, January 17th, 2021 for a 3 PM matinee against the Jacksonville Icemen.

Greenville will conclude the month of January with three games in three nights on home ice. The Swamp Rabbits will welcome the Orlando Solar Bears to the Upstate for the first time this season on Friday, January 29, 2021 for a 7 PM puck drop. Saturday and Sunday will feature a back-to-back set between the Swamp Rabbits and Jacksonville. Start times are slated for 7 PM on Saturday and 3 PM Sunday.

Thursday night hockey will return to the Swamp on February 4, 2021 versus the South Carolina Stingrays, and again on February 11, 2021 against Orlando.

Tickets will go on sale for the six additional home games later this week.

Ben Finkelstein scored in overtime on Opening Night to complete a two-goal performance and lift the Swamp Rabbits past the South Carolina Stingrays, 3-2.

RABBITS IN THE COMMUNITY

December 15, 2020 - The Swamp Rabbits and Bon Secours Wellness Arena will host a "Reverse Food Bank" boxed meal distribution with Harvest Hope from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. outside the GSP International Airport Box Office

December 19, 2020 - Prior to puck drop on Saturday, the Swamp Rabbits will host a blood drive outside the arena's Furman University entrance from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

