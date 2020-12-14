Everblades Announce Additional Games for 2020-21 Season

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades of the ECHL announced on -----Monday additional games for the 2020-21 season. The ECHL is referring to this five-week schedule as "Mini Season B."

The final set of games for the 2020-21 season, which will run from Feb. 11 to June 6, is expected to be announced in January.

Click here for updated 2020-21 schedule.

The Florida Everblades 2020-21 "Mini Season B" schedule is as follows:

January, 2021

Wednesday, Jan. 6 vs. Jacksonville Icemen @ 7:30pm

Saturday, Jan. 16 @ Orlando Solar Bears @ 7:00pm

Sunday, Jan. 17 @ Orlando Solar Bears @ 3:00pm

Friday, Jan. 22 @ Jacksonville Icemen @ 7:00pm

Saturday, Jan. 23 @ Jacksonville Icemen @ 7:00pm

Sunday, Jan. 24 @ Jacksonville Icemen @ 3:00pm

Wednesday, Jan. 27 vs. Orlando Solar Bears @ 7:30pm

Friday, Jan. 29 vs. South Carolina Stingrays @ 7:30pm

Saturday, Jan. 30 vs. South Carolina Stingrays @ 7:00pm

February, 2021

Friday, Feb. 5 vs. Orlando Solar Bears @ 7:30pm

Saturday, Feb. 6 vs. Orlando Solar Bears @ 7:00pm

Wednesday, Feb. 10 @ South Carolina Stingrays @ 7:05pm

The Florida Everblades take to the road this weekend by visiting the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in South Carolina starting Friday at 7:05 pm.

The Everblades next home game is Saturday, Dec. 26 at 7:00 pm against the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena.

