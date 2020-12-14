Everblades Announce Additional Games for 2020-21 Season
December 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades of the ECHL announced on -----Monday additional games for the 2020-21 season. The ECHL is referring to this five-week schedule as "Mini Season B."
The final set of games for the 2020-21 season, which will run from Feb. 11 to June 6, is expected to be announced in January.
Click here for updated 2020-21 schedule.
The Florida Everblades 2020-21 "Mini Season B" schedule is as follows:
January, 2021
Wednesday, Jan. 6 vs. Jacksonville Icemen @ 7:30pm
Saturday, Jan. 16 @ Orlando Solar Bears @ 7:00pm
Sunday, Jan. 17 @ Orlando Solar Bears @ 3:00pm
Friday, Jan. 22 @ Jacksonville Icemen @ 7:00pm
Saturday, Jan. 23 @ Jacksonville Icemen @ 7:00pm
Sunday, Jan. 24 @ Jacksonville Icemen @ 3:00pm
Wednesday, Jan. 27 vs. Orlando Solar Bears @ 7:30pm
Friday, Jan. 29 vs. South Carolina Stingrays @ 7:30pm
Saturday, Jan. 30 vs. South Carolina Stingrays @ 7:00pm
February, 2021
Friday, Feb. 5 vs. Orlando Solar Bears @ 7:30pm
Saturday, Feb. 6 vs. Orlando Solar Bears @ 7:00pm
Wednesday, Feb. 10 @ South Carolina Stingrays @ 7:05pm
The Florida Everblades take to the road this weekend by visiting the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in South Carolina starting Friday at 7:05 pm.
The Everblades next home game is Saturday, Dec. 26 at 7:00 pm against the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 14, 2020
- Nailers Announce Second Set of Games in 2020-21 - Wheeling Nailers
- Grizzlies Games Announced from January 15- February 9 - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Additional 2020-21 Schedule Dates - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Announce Second Window of ECHL Schedule - Indy Fuel
- Solar Bears Announce Second Phase of 2020-21 Schedule - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Announce 6 More Home Games - Allen Americans
- Rush, ECHL, Announces Next Wave of 2020-21 Season Schedule - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Announce Phase-Two Schedule - Tulsa Oilers
- Everblades Announce Additional Games for 2020-21 Season - Florida Everblades
- Mavericks Announce Second Portion of 2020-21 Regular Season - Kansas City Mavericks
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 1 - Indy Fuel
- Everblades Weekly - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Weekly Report - December 14 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Everblades Announce Additional Games for 2020-21 Season
- Everblades Weekly
- Everblades Finish Weekend with Win
- Preview: Solar Bears Come to Town
- Opening Night Victory for Everblades