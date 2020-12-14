Fuel Announce Second Window of ECHL Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Monday the second window of their 2020-21 ECHL schedule. After finishing their first nine games of the ECHL season, the Fuel will host the Wheeling Nailers at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on January 15 and January 16.

Under the ECHL split-season guidelines, the following 13 teams began a 72-game season on December 11th - Allen, Florida, Greenville, Indy, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Orlando, Rapid City, South Carolina, Tulsa, Utah, Wheeling and Wichita. Additionally, the ECHL Board of Governors, in conjunction with the Professional Hockey Players' Association, have approved the opportunity for the Toledo Walleye and Fort Wayne Komets to participate in the 2020-21 ECHL season beginning in February 2021.

The Fuel will open up the second window of the ECHL season facing the Wheeling Nailers for the sixth and seventh time on January 15 and 16. With Wheeling being the only Central Division opponent playing in the month of January, the Fuel will face the Tulsa Oilers on the road three times as well as the Wichita Thunder once. After closing out the month of January with a home-and-home series against the Wheeling Nailers, the Fuel will face the Rapid City Rush twice at home before hosting the Nailers again on February 10.

Single-Game tickets are now available for Fuel seventh season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of full season, 18 ticket and 12 ticket flex packages by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2020-21 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

