Solar Bears Announce Second Phase of 2020-21 Schedule

December 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced its slate of 12 games to take place during the second window of its 2020-21 ECHL regular season schedule between January 15 and February 11.

The Solar Bears will play the following dates (home games at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center are in bold):

January

Friday, Jan. 15 at Jacksonville Icemen - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 16 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 17 vs. Florida Everblades - 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 20 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 22 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 27 at Florida Everblades - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 29 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 31 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 3 p.m.

February

Friday, Feb. 5 at Florida Everblades - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6 at Florida Everblades - 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 11 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 p.m.

Orlando's schedule 2020-21 season announced thus far can also be found here (please note that game dates, promotions, times and opponent are subject to change).

Due to social distancing measures to ensure the health and safety of fans, players, staff, partners and media as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, capacity for Solar Bears games during the 2020-21 season is expected to be limited. Guarantee your ticket with the purchase of a Solar Bears Season Ticket Membership by visiting www.orlandosolarbearshockey.com/solarstatus/ today.

An on-sale date for a limited supply of single-game tickets is expected to be announced in the near future.

