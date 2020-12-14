ECHL Announces Additional 2020-21 Schedule Dates

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL announced additional dates for the 2020-21 regular season schedule Monday. The South Carolina Stingrays will have six home games on the second part of the calendar from January 15 thru February 10, as well as seven road games.

New home dates include January 15-16 and February 3 against Greenville, January 18 and February 5 vs. Jacksonville and a February 10 game with Florida.

The full updated schedule now consists of 22 games. The remainder of the 2020-21 ECHL schedule is expected to be announced in the next month.

More information, including promotions for new home dates will be announced soon.

South Carolina returns to the ice this weekend for a series against the Jacksonville Icemen. Saturday's home game is the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss, beginning at 6:05 p.m. Get your ticket to the game and donate a bear to Sarah's Cares and Lowcountry Orphan Relief here.

Stingrays 2020-21 Updated Schedule:

(Stingrays home games in BOLD, new schedule additions in RED)

December 18 at Jacksonville

December 19 vs. Jacksonville

December 26 at Greenville

December 27 vs. Greenville

January 1 at Greenville

January 2 at Jacksonville

January 6 at Orlando

January 8 vs. Wheeling

January 9 vs. Wheeling

January 15 vs. Greenville

January 16 vs. Greenville

January 18 vs. Jacksonville

January 22 at Wheeling

January 23 at Wheeling

January 24 at Wheeling

January 29 at Florida

January 30 at Florida

January 31 at Orlando

February 3 vs. Greenville

February 4 at Greenville

February 5 vs. Jacksonville

February 10 vs. Florida

- Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2020-21 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

