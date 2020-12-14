ECHL Announces Additional 2020-21 Schedule Dates
December 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL announced additional dates for the 2020-21 regular season schedule Monday. The South Carolina Stingrays will have six home games on the second part of the calendar from January 15 thru February 10, as well as seven road games.
New home dates include January 15-16 and February 3 against Greenville, January 18 and February 5 vs. Jacksonville and a February 10 game with Florida.
The full updated schedule now consists of 22 games. The remainder of the 2020-21 ECHL schedule is expected to be announced in the next month.
More information, including promotions for new home dates will be announced soon.
South Carolina returns to the ice this weekend for a series against the Jacksonville Icemen. Saturday's home game is the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss, beginning at 6:05 p.m. Get your ticket to the game and donate a bear to Sarah's Cares and Lowcountry Orphan Relief here.
Stingrays 2020-21 Updated Schedule:
(Stingrays home games in BOLD, new schedule additions in RED)
December 18 at Jacksonville
December 19 vs. Jacksonville
December 26 at Greenville
December 27 vs. Greenville
January 1 at Greenville
January 2 at Jacksonville
January 6 at Orlando
January 8 vs. Wheeling
January 9 vs. Wheeling
January 15 vs. Greenville
January 16 vs. Greenville
January 18 vs. Jacksonville
January 22 at Wheeling
January 23 at Wheeling
January 24 at Wheeling
January 29 at Florida
January 30 at Florida
January 31 at Orlando
February 3 vs. Greenville
February 4 at Greenville
February 5 vs. Jacksonville
February 10 vs. Florida
- Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2020-21 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
