ECHL Transactions - December 14

December 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 14, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Corey Durocher, F

Indy:

Ryan Ruck, G

Cody Payne, F

Orlando:

Matt Alvaro, F

Tulsa:

Mario Puskarich, F

Dino Balsamo, F

Utah:

Tommy Besinger, F

Wheeling:

Marc-Olivier Duquette, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Jake Gricius, F signed contract, added to active roster

Florida:

Add Matt Petgrave, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Levko Koper, F placed on reserve

Delete Ben Masella, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/12)

Indy:

Add Tom Aubrun, G assigned by Rockford

Add Riley McKay, F assigned by Rockford

Add D.J. Busdeker, F assigned by Rockford

Kansas City:

Add Bryan Lemos, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Rob Bordson, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Anthony Collins, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve

Delete Brodie Reid, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve

Delete C.J. Eick, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [12/13]

Orlando:

Add Ben Thomson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add J.J. Piccinich, F activated from reserve

Add Jerry D'Amigo, F activated from reserve

Delete Richie Boyd, D placed on reserve

Delete Johno May, F placed on reserve

Delete Taylor Cammarata, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Charles Curti, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kevin Spinozzi, D added to active roster (traded from Toledo)

Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Craig Pantano, G activated from reserve

Delete David Tendeck, G placed on reserve

Delete Kevin Spinozzi, D placed on reserve

Delete Joey Sides, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/13)

Delete Eric Israel, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/13)

Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Brett Beauvais, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Cedric Montminy, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jake Wahlin, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Toledo:

Add Blake Hillman, D signed contract

Add J.C. Campagna, F signed tryout agreement

Tulsa:

Add Garret Cockerill, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Roman Durny, G assigned by Anaheim

Add Ian McNulty, F activated from reserve

Delete Devin Williams, G placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Trey Bradley, F signed contract, added to active roster

Wheeling:

Add Evan Wardley, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from reserve

Add Luke Lynch, F activated from reserve

Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on reserve

Delete Evan Wardley, D placed on reserve

