ECHL Transactions - December 14
December 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 14, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Corey Durocher, F
Indy:
Ryan Ruck, G
Cody Payne, F
Orlando:
Matt Alvaro, F
Tulsa:
Mario Puskarich, F
Dino Balsamo, F
Utah:
Tommy Besinger, F
Wheeling:
Marc-Olivier Duquette, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Jake Gricius, F signed contract, added to active roster
Florida:
Add Matt Petgrave, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Levko Koper, F placed on reserve
Delete Ben Masella, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/12)
Indy:
Add Tom Aubrun, G assigned by Rockford
Add Riley McKay, F assigned by Rockford
Add D.J. Busdeker, F assigned by Rockford
Kansas City:
Add Bryan Lemos, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Rob Bordson, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Anthony Collins, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve
Delete Brodie Reid, F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve
Delete C.J. Eick, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [12/13]
Orlando:
Add Ben Thomson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add J.J. Piccinich, F activated from reserve
Add Jerry D'Amigo, F activated from reserve
Delete Richie Boyd, D placed on reserve
Delete Johno May, F placed on reserve
Delete Taylor Cammarata, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Charles Curti, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kevin Spinozzi, D added to active roster (traded from Toledo)
Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Craig Pantano, G activated from reserve
Delete David Tendeck, G placed on reserve
Delete Kevin Spinozzi, D placed on reserve
Delete Joey Sides, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/13)
Delete Eric Israel, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/13)
Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Brett Beauvais, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Cedric Montminy, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jake Wahlin, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Toledo:
Add Blake Hillman, D signed contract
Add J.C. Campagna, F signed tryout agreement
Tulsa:
Add Garret Cockerill, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Roman Durny, G assigned by Anaheim
Add Ian McNulty, F activated from reserve
Delete Devin Williams, G placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Trey Bradley, F signed contract, added to active roster
Wheeling:
Add Evan Wardley, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from reserve
Add Luke Lynch, F activated from reserve
Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on reserve
Delete Evan Wardley, D placed on reserve
