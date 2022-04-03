Rush Defeat Grizz 4-3

April 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Rapid City Rush scored 2 unanswered third period goals as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 4-3 on a Saturday night in the 12th and final game of the regular season series. Utah went 6-6 vs Rapid City this season.

Neither team scored in the first period. RC's Gabriel Chabot scored his 20th of the year 6:02 into the second. Utah's Charle-Edouard D'Astous tied the game with his team leading 26th of the year 15:04 in. Rush retook the lead 43 seconds later as Brett Gravelle scored his 23rd. Rush led 2-1 after 2 periods.

Trey Bradley tied the game with a power play goal 1:17 into the third. Bradley had 1 goal and 1 assist for Utah. 3 minutes 20 seconds later James Shearer gave the Grizz a 3-2 lead. Ben Tardif had an assist in all 3 of Utah's goals. The Rush tied the game 8:22 in as Max Coatta delivered his 21st. Calder Brooks scored the game winner exactly 12 minutes into the third period.

Utah outshot Rapid City 36 to 29. Rapid City's Brad Arvanitis saved 33 of 36 in the win. Utah's Trent Miner saved 25 of 29 in the loss.

The Rush retook first place in the Mountain Division with a .591 points percentage. Utah is now in 2nd at .590. Utah has 5 games left in the regular season and all of them are against Idaho. Utah is at Idaho on April 6, 8-9 and at Utah on April 15-16. Face-off all 5 nights is at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Calder Brooks (RC) - GWG 12:00 into the third period.

2. Max Coatta (RC) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Gabriel Chabot (RC) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.