Nachbaur Scores Twice, Swamp Rabbits Fall Short of Gladiators 4-3

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Despite two goals from Justin Nachbaur, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits' comeback efforts fell short in a 4-3 loss to the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday afternoon.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

GVL 1 2 0 3

ATL 2 2 0 4

The Gladiators jumped out to an early 2-0 advantage as Peter Bates netted his second of the season at 2:06 into the first period, before Hugo Roy scored his 20th of the season in a four-on-four scenario. Later in the frame, Greenville would respond as Anthony Rinaldi netted his fourth goal in as many games at the 15:47 mark.

In the second period, Derek Topatigh netted a goal at 7:46 to regain momentum for the Gladiators. At 15:14, Eric Neiley up the Gladiators up 4-1 with his 16th of the season, forcing the Swamp Rabbits to swamp goaltenders and allow Linden Marshall to make his professional debut. In front of a new goaltender, the Rabbits would score twice before the end of the period, as Justin Nachbaur tucked in his first of the game at 18:13, before tipping in a power-play tally at 19:23.

Despite a number of solid chances in the third period, the Swamp Rabbits fell short of finding the tying goal. Marshall would make seven saves in addition to his one from the second period to go eight for eight in his debut.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 29-27-5-4, while the Gladiators improve to 42-21-3-1.

The Swamp Rabbits return home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. to open a three-game series with the Rapid City Rush.

