Nantel Scores in OT to Avoid a Royals Sweep over Lions

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, fell to the Trois-Rivières Lions in overtime, 4-3, Sunday, Apr. 3 at Colisée Vidéotron. Royals goaltender Hayden Hawkey saved 27 of 31 shots while Lions goalie Arturs Silovs saved 35 of 38 shots.

Trois-Rivières struck first 1:45 into the first period. Brenden Locke led a 3-on-2 rush for the Lions in Reading's zone and set up Alexandre Fortin for a cross crease feed to Alexi D'Aoust. D'Aoust scored with a dangle around Hawkey to score his first of two goals in the game and put Trois-Rivières up with an early lead, 1-0.

The Lions extended their lead 11:01 into the second period. Cedric Montminy dished the puck from the left face off circle to Jonathan Joannette positioned in the slot. Joannette ripped a one-timer past Hawkey for his sixth goal of the season. Reading responded back minutes later to cut the deficit to one. Brennan Saulnier scored his second goal in his second game in a Royals uniform with a wrist shot that squeaked through Silovs 6'4" frame to make it a one-goal game heading into the third period, 2-1.

After Alexis D'Aoust scored his second goal of the game to put Trois-Rivières back ahead by two goals, Reading scored a pair to tie the game halfway through the third period. Grant Cooper scored his second goal in consecutive games to cut the deficit to one goal and Dominic Cormier scored the equalizer off of a slapshot from Mason Millman that banked off of the boards sent the puck from the left side to the right side of the Lions' net to Cormier positioned at the right face off circle. Cormier shot the puck past Silovs' diving save attempt with 11:34 remaining in regulation.

The score remained tied, 3-3, through the remainder of the third period and first six minutes of overtime. In the final minute of the overtime period, Hayden Shaw intercepted a pass from Patrick Bajkov and fed the puck up ice to Julien Nantel who carried the puck in on a breakaway and beat Hawkey top shelf to score the game winning goal. Nantel's seventh goal of the season snaps Reading's three-game win streak as the Royals conclude the series against the Lions collecting five of the possible six total points on the road.

The Royals return home to host the Adirondack Thunder Wednesday, Apr. 6, at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

