Oilers Grab Point in Shootout Loss
April 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
ALLEN, TX - The Oilers lost 3-2 in a shootout to the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Sunday afternoon.
Jack Doremus opened the scoring with 1:36 remaining in the first period, tipping a left-wing feed from Carson Denomie past Luke Peressini. Spencer Asuchak leveled the game 1-1 with 25 seconds remaining in the frame.
Joe Garreffa scored against his former team, beating Peressini on the short side to gain a 2-1 lead. Brandon Troock tied the game 2-2, firing home a one timer with 5:55 left in the middle period.
Neither team found the back of the net in the third period or during the three-on-three overtime, forcing a shootout. Allen pocketed three straight attempts, taking the second point.
The Oilers travel to INTRUST Bank Arena on Wednesday, April 6 for an Education Day Game at 10:30 a.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 3, 2022
- Americans Beat Tulsa in a Shootout - Allen Americans
- Fresh-Legged Nailers Cash in on Komets - Wheeling Nailers
- Nachbaur Scores Twice, Swamp Rabbits Fall Short of Gladiators 4-3 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Atlanta Claims Series After Defeating Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Oilers Grab Point in Shootout Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Mariners Blank Thunder Again, Move into Third Place - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Get Past Railers 3-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Railers Fall to Growlers 3-1 Loss on Sunday Afternoon - Worcester Railers HC
- Weekly Preview: Blades Hit the Road for Four Games on Final Regular-Season Road Trip - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - April 3 - ECHL
- Gladiators Return Home for Series Finale - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lions Looking to Get Back into the Win Column - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Seek Road Series Sweep against Lions - Reading Royals
- Oilers Overpower Americans 4-1 - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Outlast Grizzlies, 4-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Rush Defeat Grizz 4-3 - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.