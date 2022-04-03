Oilers Grab Point in Shootout Loss

ALLEN, TX - The Oilers lost 3-2 in a shootout to the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Sunday afternoon.

Jack Doremus opened the scoring with 1:36 remaining in the first period, tipping a left-wing feed from Carson Denomie past Luke Peressini. Spencer Asuchak leveled the game 1-1 with 25 seconds remaining in the frame.

Joe Garreffa scored against his former team, beating Peressini on the short side to gain a 2-1 lead. Brandon Troock tied the game 2-2, firing home a one timer with 5:55 left in the middle period.

Neither team found the back of the net in the third period or during the three-on-three overtime, forcing a shootout. Allen pocketed three straight attempts, taking the second point.

The Oilers travel to INTRUST Bank Arena on Wednesday, April 6 for an Education Day Game at 10:30 a.m.

