Growlers Get Past Railers 3-1

The Newfoundland Growlers completed the weekend clean sweep over the Worcester Railers with a 3-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Mary Brown's Centre.

Ben Finkelstein opened the scoring for Newfoundland inside 90 seconds as the defenceman got in behind the Worcester backend and after having his initial attempt stopped, he made no mistake on the rebound, backhanding it home to make it 1-0 Growlers with 18:36 left in the 1st.

Tyler Welsh doubled the Newfoundland advantage with five minutes to go in the opening period as he popped up at the backdoor to put away a big rebound from Colten Ellis to make it 2-0 Growlers.

Todd Skirving brought the lead to 3-0 with just over two minutes left in the 1st as he snuck one past Ellis at the near post for his 18th of the season to put Newfoundland out front by three after 20 minutes.

Austin Osmanski broke the Railers weekend dry spell early in the middle frame, fooling Angus Redmond with a seeing eye shot from the blueline to cut the deficit to 3-1 with 16:31 to go in the 2nd - a score line which held up going into the third period.

Thanks in large part to some stellar play from Angus Redmond in the Growlers goal and some resolute defending from the group in front of him, Newfoundland would hold on for a 3-1 victory.

Quick Hits

Angus Redmond made 30 saves in the victory.

Tyler Welsh scored his first professional goal with his 1st period tally.

Newfoundland return to home ice next weekend vs. the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - T. Skirving

2. NFL - T. Welsh

3. WOR - A. Osmanski

