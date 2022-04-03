Gladiators Return Home for Series Finale

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (41-21-3-1) conclude their three-game weekend series today against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (29-26-5-4). Today is the last of 15 meetings this season between Atlanta and Greenville. The Gladiators own a 10-4-0-0 lead in the season series and have won the last seven of the last eight encounters with the Swamp Rabbits.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits

Greenville is currently battling with Orlando for the final postseason spot in the South Division. With a win last night and a Solar Bears loss tonight against the South Carolina Stingrays, the Swamp Rabbits jumped into the fourth playoff position in the division. Greenville has played to a solid 13-4-1-1 mark in their last 19 games dating back to Feb. 27. Liam Pecararo, the Swamp Rabbits' leading scorer with 48 points (22G-26A), returned to the Greenville lineup last night and made an immediate impact with a pair of goals. Pecararo has lit the lamp seven times against Atlanta this season.

Last Time Out/Last Meeting

Atlanta fell to Greenville 3-2 last night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mitchell Hoelscher and Derek Topatigh both notched red lights for the Gladiators, and Chris Nell made 34 saves on 37 shots.

Playoff Bound

The Gladiators clinched a spot in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs with Friday's win against Greenville. Atlanta had missed the playoffs in five out of the last six seasons (not including 2019-20) and had not been to the postseason since 2017-18 under Chuck Weber.

Career Years

Cody Sylvester has set North American career highs in goals (26), assists (29), and points (55). Tim Davison has also set new pro personal bests in goals (7), assists (33), and points (40). Kameron Kielly has set new career highs in goals (15), assists (22), and points (37). Hugo Roy has a new career high in goals (19). Mike Turner has a new career best in assists (8) and points (12). Josh Thrower now owns new career highs in assists (9) and points (9). Greg Campbell has set a new career high in goals (2) and points (6). Goaltender Chris Nell has tabbed new career highs in shutouts (2) and wins (15).

Graves Arrives in Atlanta

The Gladiators acquired defenseman Jacob Graves from the Wichita Thunder in exchange for Billy Constantinou. Graves, a 27-year-old native of Barrie, Ontario, recorded seven points (0G-7A) and 62 penalty minutes in 27 games with the Thunder this season. The blueliner spent the last three years in Wichita with his most productive season coming last year resulting in 11 points (2G-9A) and 113 penalty minutes.

WHEN: Sunday, Apr. 3 at 3:00 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits

PROMOTION: Sunday Fun Day presented by WNB Factory

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

