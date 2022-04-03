Lions Looking to Get Back into the Win Column

The Lions will be clashing with the Reading Royals for the third time in three days this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron. Trois-Rivières has lost two in a row to Reading and will be looking to salvage one game of the three-game series.

After having lost 5-1 on Friday and 2-1 on Saturday, head coach Éric Bélanger will be hoping his offence comes to life. With only eight games left in the regular season, the Lions are in desperate need of points in order to qualify for the playoffs.

As it stands, three teams - Trois-Rivières, Worcester Railers and Maine Mariners - are battling for two available playoff spots (third and fourth place) in the North Division. It's going to be quite the race to the finish line and we've got our fingers crossed that the Lions are successful.

It should be a great atmosphere in the arena as it's the "Next Generation" game presented by Metro. Youngsters will have the chance to be the guest DJ, public address announcer and crowd entertainment animator, as well as being a mini head coach and interviewer.

Players to watch:

The Lions' Hayden Shaw (#82) leads the team's defencemen in scoring (five goals and 13 assists) even though he has only played in less than half of the team's games.

Reading's Patrick Bajkov (#15) leads the team in assists, with 38.

