Royals Seek Road Series Sweep against Lions

Reading Royals defenseman Garret Cockerill

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Trois-Rivières Lions Sunday, Apr. 3 at 4:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron. This is the twelfth and final meeting between the two teams this regular season. The Lions are 2-2-1 in their last five games while the Royals are on a three-game win streak.

Reading defeated Trois-Rivières in their last meeting, 2-1, on Saturday, Apr. 2 at Colisée Vidéotron. Goals from Frank DiChiara (14) and Grant Cooper (6) as well as a 36 save performance by Logan Flodell propelled the Royals over the Lions on the road. The Royals are 5-3-2-1 this season against Trois-Rivières and have won three of the last five meetings.

After a scoreless first period, Reading scored the game's opening goal 5:49 into the second period on the power play. Frank DiChiara snapped a shot through Desrosiers' pads assisted by Trevor Gooch and Kenny Hausinger.

Reading scored a crucial second goal 12:21 into the third period on an odd-man rush that put the Royals ahead, 2-0. Grant Cooper skated with the puck into Trois-Rivières' zone and shot the puck across Desrosiers' body for ultimately the game winning goal.

The Lions cut the deficit to one with a goal 5:05 remaining in regulation. Julien Nantel fed the puck to Mathieu Gagnon in the slot after the puck emerged from a scrum in Flodell's crease. After a review for goalie interference, the goal stood as a good goal for Gagnon's fourth goal of the season.

Reading held the Lions to four shots on net the final five minutes of regulation. Flodell denied all five shots to secure Reading's third consecutive win as well as improve his record to 8-1-0-1 with the Royals.

The Royals hold first place in the North Division as they continue ten-straight games against North divisional opponents. Reading hoists a 39-16-6-2 record with a .683 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .658 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Worcester and Maine tied for third with .508 point percentages while Trois-Riviéres falls to fifth place with a .500 point percentage. Adirondack is in last place with a .430 point percentage in 64 games.

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

