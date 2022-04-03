Heartlanders Prepare for Final Regular Season Home Stand After Road Loss in Indy

April 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Indianapolis, IN - The Iowa Heartlanders led twice, but the Indy Fuel scored five unanswered to win, 6-2, Sunday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Indy potted four times in the third to break a 2-2 tie. Ryan Kuffner and Cole Stallard potted the two Iowa goals; each of which gave the Landers a one-goal edge in the opening half of the game. The Heartlanders return home for their final three regular season home games April 6th, Apr. 8 and Apr. 9.

Kuffner scored the only goal of the first period less than three minutes into the game. He rebounded a Kris Bennett shot on the left-wing doorstep. Bennett's shot ricocheted off the post to Kuffner who shoveled it in on a backhand. It was Kuffner's 54th point of the season, second most on the team. Bennett, who was given the primary assist, leads the team with 66 points.

After Indy tied the game early in the second period, the Heartlanders retook the lead thanks to Stallard. Due to a Fuel delayed penalty, the Heartlanders were on a 6-on-5 advantage. Luke Nogard's net-front shot was saved but Stallard grabbed the rebound and snuck it between the goalie and the left post. Luke Nogard and Kaid Oliver earned the assists. Oliver is second on the team with 35 helpers.

The Fuel evened the score again in the second period before taking the lead in the third. Anthony Gagnon potted a two-on-one midway through the frame for the game-winning goal, then Jan Mandat scored 90 seconds later to make it 4-2. Indy scored twice in the final 3:07, an empty-netter and another for good measure with 43 seconds left.

Hunter Jones took the loss for the Heartlanders with 30 saves on 35 shots. Mitch Gillam earned the win for the Fuel, stopping 29 of Iowa's 31.

The final home stand of Iowa's regular season starts Wed., Apr. 6 vs. Wheeling at 7:00 p.m. The Wednesday game is presented by Mercy Iowa City and the night is a College Night, pres. by Hills Bank. Fri., Apr. 8 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo is Group Appreciation Night, presented by United Iowa Financial. The team's final home game of the regular season is Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic at 7:00 p.m. against Indy.

Tavern Blue Fore Packs are available for all home games this season, which includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, VIP Parking and discounts from Tavern Blue restaurant. Tickets for the game are also available by calling 319-569-PUCK.

Upcoming Home Games

- Wednesday, Apr. 6 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling - College Night presented by Hills Bank, game presented by Mercy Iowa City

- Friday, Apr. 8 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Group Appreciation Night presented by United Iowa Financial

- Saturday, Apr. 9 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Indy - Fan Appreciation Night presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic, with Team Trading Card Giveaway, presented by the Iowa City Area Sports Commission.

The Heartlanders Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.