Bullion Registers First Pro Shutout, Admirals Defeat Jacksonville

April 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, defeated the Jacksonville Icemen 3-0 at home on Sunday in the deciding matchup of the series.

Norfolk dominated from start to finish, scoring just 63 seconds into the game. Cody Milan put the Admirals up early, assisted by Daniel Brickley and Colton Heffley. The goal was Milan's 16th of the season and had three this week against Jacksonville.

Heffley would add to the Admirals' lead with 9:22 left in the second period, to give Norfolk a 2-0 lead. Heffley has three goals, and 12 points this year. Noah Corson finished the scoring for the Admirals, collecting a goal with 7:45 left in the game. Corson had four goals against Jacksonville this week and now has 21 on the year.

Michael Bullion was fantastic in net, collecting a 29-save shutout victory. The shutout was Bullion's first professional shutout and his second victory of the year. It was Norfolk's first shutout since November against South Carolian

Norfolk has won five of their last seven games.

The Admirals are in the last stretch of the season with only six games remaining. They are back in action on Wednesday, April 6th, when they travel to take on the Orlando Solar Bears for two matchups.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.