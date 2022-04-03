Bullion Registers First Pro Shutout, Admirals Defeat Jacksonville
April 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, defeated the Jacksonville Icemen 3-0 at home on Sunday in the deciding matchup of the series.
Norfolk dominated from start to finish, scoring just 63 seconds into the game. Cody Milan put the Admirals up early, assisted by Daniel Brickley and Colton Heffley. The goal was Milan's 16th of the season and had three this week against Jacksonville.
Heffley would add to the Admirals' lead with 9:22 left in the second period, to give Norfolk a 2-0 lead. Heffley has three goals, and 12 points this year. Noah Corson finished the scoring for the Admirals, collecting a goal with 7:45 left in the game. Corson had four goals against Jacksonville this week and now has 21 on the year.
Michael Bullion was fantastic in net, collecting a 29-save shutout victory. The shutout was Bullion's first professional shutout and his second victory of the year. It was Norfolk's first shutout since November against South Carolian
Norfolk has won five of their last seven games.
The Admirals are in the last stretch of the season with only six games remaining. They are back in action on Wednesday, April 6th, when they travel to take on the Orlando Solar Bears for two matchups.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 3, 2022
- K-Wings Lose Momentum in Second, Fall to Walleye on the Road - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nantel Scores in OT to Avoid a Royals Sweep over Lions - Reading Royals
- A Crucial Win in the Quest for a Playoff Spot - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Bullion Registers First Pro Shutout, Admirals Defeat Jacksonville - Norfolk Admirals
- Walleye Shut Down Wings, 4-1, to Clinch Central Division Title - Toledo Walleye
- Heartlanders Prepare for Final Regular Season Home Stand After Road Loss in Indy - Iowa Heartlanders
- Third Period Explosion Earns Indy Win over Iowa - Indy Fuel
- Americans Beat Tulsa in a Shootout - Allen Americans
- Fresh-Legged Nailers Cash in on Komets - Wheeling Nailers
- Nachbaur Scores Twice, Swamp Rabbits Fall Short of Gladiators 4-3 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Atlanta Claims Series After Defeating Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Oilers Grab Point in Shootout Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Mariners Blank Thunder Again, Move into Third Place - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Get Past Railers 3-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Railers Fall to Growlers 3-1 Loss on Sunday Afternoon - Worcester Railers HC
- Weekly Preview: Blades Hit the Road for Four Games on Final Regular-Season Road Trip - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - April 3 - ECHL
- Gladiators Return Home for Series Finale - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lions Looking to Get Back into the Win Column - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Seek Road Series Sweep against Lions - Reading Royals
- Oilers Overpower Americans 4-1 - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Outlast Grizzlies, 4-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Rush Defeat Grizz 4-3 - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.