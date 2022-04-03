Rush Outlast Grizzlies, 4-3

(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah.) - Calder Brooks scored the eventual game-winning goal, Max Coatta and Gabe Chabot each had a goal and an assist and the Rapid City Rush beat the Utah Grizzlies, 4-3, Saturday night at Maverik Center. The Rush vaulted past the Grizzlies into first place in the Mountain Division with the win.

The Rush started the scoring in the second period after Avery Peterson loaded up a shot from the right circle that was blocked. It bounced toward the slot where Chabot pounced on it and snapped a shot top shelf past Trent Miner to make it 1-0.

Utah tied the game later in the period when Charle-Edouard D'Astous took a pass at the blue line and barreled into the attacking zone. He darted a wrist shot past Brad Arvanitis, tying the score at one.

The Rush took the lead back less than a minute later. Logan Nelson gained the zone and hit Alec Butcher cutting toward the net. Butcher left a pass for Brett Gravelle who backhanded it home, giving Rapid City a 2-1 lead.

Utah evened things up early in the third period while working on a power play. Trey Bradley deflected a D'Astous shot in the front of the net and it bounced past Arvanitis to make it 2-2. They then took the lead after Ben Tardiff left a pass for James Shearer who one-timed it home from the slot.

Rapid City answered, however, while operating on a power play of its own. Kyle Rhodes blasted a slap shot that was partially blocked and trickled toward the goal line. Max Coatta lunged to the loose puck and poked it home, tying the score at three.

Later in the third, Callum Fryer took a shot from the blue line that was blocked but the rebound bounced to Calder Brooks. Brooks controlled it at the right circle and fired a backhanded shot through the legs of Miner, giving the Rush a 4-3 lead.

Utah pulled Miner for an extra attacker in the final minutes and mounted pressure on Arvanitis but could not get the equalizer. Rapid City hung on for the 4-3 win and regained control of first place in the Mountain Division.

Rhodes had two assists in his Rush debut, Coatta and Chabot both had a goal and an assist and Brooks netted the game-winner in his first game back from a stint in the AHL with the Henderson Silver Knights. Rapid City improved to 34-22-5-5 in the win while Utah dropped to 38-26-2-1.

The Rush will head to the east coast next week for three games in Greenville against the Swamp Rabbits. It begins on Thursday night and puck drop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is scheduled to 7:05 p.m. EDT.

