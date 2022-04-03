Atlanta Claims Series After Defeating Greenville

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (42-21-3-1) defeated the Swamp Rabbits (29-27-5-4) by a score of 4-3 at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice on Sunday afternoon. Peter Bates, Hugo Roy, and Derek Topatigh all found the back of the net, and Eric Neiley recorded the game-winning goal in the victory.

First Star: Eric Neiley (ATL) - game-winning goal

Second Star: Hugo Roy (ATL) - goal, assist

Third Star: Justin Nachbaur (GRN) - two goals

The Glads opened up the scoring early in the first period when Mitchell Hoelscher collected the puck off the boards and dished it over to Peter Bates who wrapped around the back of the net and snuck it past Greenville goaltender John Lethemon (2:06).

Less than three minutes later, Atlanta took a 2-0 lead after Hugo Roy stripped Anthony Rinaldi of the puck at the Atlanta blue line, then flew down the length of the ice and picked the top left corner of the net (4:42).

The Swamp Rabbits cut the deficit to 2-1 late in the first period when Anthony Rinaldi slotted one from the right wing (15:47).

Atlanta took a 3-1 advantage midway through the second period after Jacob Graves sent the puck to Derek Topatigh at Atlanta's blue line. Topatigh then skated down the full length of the ice and blasted a wrister from a sharp angle past Lethemon (7:46).

Eric Neiley extended the Gladiators lead to 4-1 late in the second period with his 16th goal of the season (15:14). Neiley found twine after Hugo Roy delivered the disc to him across the ice on a two-on-one opportunity.

Just three minutes later, Greenville made it 4-2 when Justin Nachbaur scored on a rebound opportunity (18:13).

One minute later, the Swamp Rabbits cut the lead down to 4-3 after Nachbaur cashed in off a deflection for his second goal of the game (19:23).

The Gladiators outshot the Swamp Rabbits 36-27 in the contest and Atlanta goaltender Joe Murdaca finished the afternoon with 24 saves on 27 shots.

The Gladiators take the ice again Wednesday night against the Florida Everblades at 7:00 PM at Gas South Arena.

