Americans Beat Tulsa in a Shootout

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Tulsa Oilers 3-2 in a shootout on Sunday afternoon in Allen in front of an announced crowd of 3,403.

The Americans battled back to tie the score on two different occasions on Sunday afternoon. Spencer Asuchak scored his 25th of the year late in the first period, and Branden Troock tied it at 14:05 of the second frame after he blistered a shot from the right faceoff circle to even the game at 2-2.

Neither team scored in the third period or overtime, sending the game to a shootout. All three Allen shooters scored in the extra session with Spencer Asuchak getting the eventual game winner.

"This was a big two points for us," noted Captain Spencer Asuchak. "We would have preferred to win it in regulation, but when that didn't happen, we knew we had to come away with the victory.

Luke Peressini stole the show with 44 saves on Sunday afternoon. He was voted the games number one star.

The Americans remain at home to host the Kansas City Mavericks this coming Wednesday night at CUTX Event Center.

