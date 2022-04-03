Oilers Overpower Americans 4-1
April 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Oilers defeated the Allen Americans 4-1 on Tulsa Drillers night at the BOK Center on Saturday night in front of 10,809 fans.
Alex Gilmour wasted no time giving the Oilers a 1-0 lead, tucking home the first shot of the game just 21 seconds into the action. Duggie Lagrone followed up less than two minutes later, snapping home a goal against his hometown team. Max Golod made it a 3-0 Tulsa lead 6:01 into the game, wiring a line drive past Luke Peressini. Jackson Leppard scored the lone Americans' goal 8:35 into the opening frame.
Jackson Leef tallied the lone goal of the second frame 4:55 in, driving from the left wing before dangling Peressini and tucking a short-handed backhander.
The Oilers travel to Allen tomorrow, April 3, to close out a three-in-three weekend at 2:05 p.m.
