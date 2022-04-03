K-Wings Lose Momentum in Second, Fall to Walleye on the Road

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (34-30-1-0) dominated the first half against Toledo (45-17-1-2), but four straight goals by the Walleye propelled the Central Division champions to a 4-1 victory at home on Sunday.

It took just three minutes and thirty six seconds for Toledo to score three goals in the second and it coasted the rest of the way out.

Kalamazoo took it to Toledo right out the gate, though, opening up the scoring on the Eric Kattelus (1) snapshot from the blue line at the 1:17 mark. Matheson Iacopelli (14) and Logan Lambdin (21) set up Kattelus' first of the season.

The K-Wings used strong neutral zone play to stymie the Walleye's league leading attack in the first half of the game, but a momentum swing after a penalty kill lead to Toledo tying the game 1-1 at the 9:21 mark of the second.

Then the Walleye proceeded to add two more, and when the dust settled it was 3-1 at the 12:57 mark.

Toledo added one in the third to round out the scoring on the evening.

Trevor Gorsuch (21-21-0-0) made 28 saves in the loss.

Kalamazoo heads home to Wings Event Center for a Tuesday matchup with the Indy Fuel (29-31-2-3) at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Next week the playoff push continues, as the K-Wings play three of their four games at home with plenty of fun for the whole family. On Tuesday, Indy comes to town for 2-6-9 Night and a Winning Weekday. Then on Saturday, Fort Wayne arrives for Grateful Dead Night. And finally, Fort Wayne and Kalamazoo run it back for Teacher Appreciation Day on Sunday at Wings Event Center.

