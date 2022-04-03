Mariners Blank Thunder Again, Move into Third Place

April 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - For the second time this weekend, the Mariners shut out the Adirondack Thunder, as they took five of six points in the three game set with a 4-0 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Cool Insuring Arena. With the win and Worcester's loss to Newfoundland, the Mariners moved into third place in the North Division playoff race.

The Mariners got off to a great start, scoring twice in the opening frame. At 9:31, Tyler Hinam was able to find a loose puck in front of Thunder netminder Brandon Kasel, produced by a point shot from Connor Doherty. Pat Shea picked up an assist as well, and would do so again on the second Mariners goal at 14:45. Shea and Cam Askew worked below the goal line to set up Reid Stefanson in the left circle for Stefanson's first professional goal in just his second game out of the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Maine outshot Adirondack 13-4 in the first period.

The strong defensive effort continued into the 2nd period as the Mariners continued to keep the Thunder off the board, and held them to just six shots. At 12:01 of the middle frame, defenseman Andrew Peski blasted home a feed from Lewis Zerter-Gossage to stretch the Maine lead to 3-0, which they carried through 40 minutes.

Connor Doherty added an empty netter for his first goal of the season at 17:56 of the third, shortly after escaping the penalty box. It was the only penalty called in the entire game. Stefanos Lekkas posted his second consecutive shutout, stopping 14 shots in the third for a total of 24 saves in the game.

The Mariners (30-28-4-3) have seven games remaining and continue their road trip next week in Worcester on Wednesday and in Reading on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. They finish the regular season with a three-game homestand kicking off April 13th, which is "Autism Acceptance Night" at 7 PM against the Reading Royals. Tickets for all home games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.