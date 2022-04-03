Third Period Explosion Earns Indy Win over Iowa

INDIANAPOLIS - Closing out four games in five nights, the Indy Fuel hosted the Iowa Heartlanders on Sunday night. Both teams would trade goals throughout the game until Indy exploded with four goals in the third period, earning them a 6-2 win.

Iowa would take a 1-0 lead early in the first period when Ryan Kuffner pounced on a rebound that would sneak through the pad of Fuel goaltender Mitch Gillam. Indy would outshoot the Heartlanders 10-3 throughout the remainder of the period but would be unable to beat goaltender Hunter Jones, sending Iowa to the locker room with a 1-0 lead.

Scoring just over four minutes into the second period, Bryan Lemos would fire a wrist shot over the shoulder of Jones, tying the game 1-1. Catching a flying puck in front of the Fuel net, Cole Stallard would bat home Iowa's second goal of the game, returning his team to a one-goal lead. Scoring his 30th goal of the season, Spencer Watson snuck through a pair of Iowa defenders and fired a wrist shot through the arm of Jones, tying the game 2-2.

Starting the period off on the right foot for the Fuel, Anthony Gagnon would score his 13th goal of the season and give the Fuel a 3-2 lead when he tapped home a back-door pass from Jared Thomas. Jan Mandat would give the Fuel a two-goal after he received a pass from Spencer Watson and wristed the puck over the shoulder of Jones. Keoni Texeira would pot an empty-net goal from his own net, giving the Fuel a 5-2 lead. Darien Craighead and Jan Mandat would combine to score Indy's sixth goal of the game and the eventual 6-2 win on Sunday.

