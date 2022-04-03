ECHL Transactions - April 3

April 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 3, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

J.C. Campagna, F

Greenville:

Adam Parsells, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Colby McAuley, F added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)

Add Chad Butcher, F activated from reserve

Add J.D. Dudek, F activated from reserve

Delete Chad Costello, F placed on reserve

Delete Colby McAuley, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Kris Renfrow, G released as EBUG

Fort Wayne:

Add Matthew Barnaby, F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Pavel Vorobei, D activated from reserve

Add Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Sean Giles, D placed on reserve

Delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Dalton Gally, D added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Maine:

Add Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Liam Folkes, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Delete Zachary Emond, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Reading:

Add Ryan Carlson, D activated from reserve

Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Reece Harsch, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from reserve

Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve

Delete Reece Harsch, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Felix-Olivier Chouinard, D activated from reserve

Add Jonathan Joannette, F activated from reserve

Delete Olivier Archambault, F placed on reserve

Delete Francis Thibeault, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/3)

Utah:

Delete Kyle Betts, F loaned to Colorado (AHL)

Wheeling:

Add Samuel Houde, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Felix Bibeau, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Mitchell Balmas, F activated from reserve

Delete Max Newton, F placed on reserve

Delete Harrison Markell, D suspended by team, removed from roster

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.