ECHL Transactions - April 3
April 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 3, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
J.C. Campagna, F
Greenville:
Adam Parsells, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Colby McAuley, F added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)
Add Chad Butcher, F activated from reserve
Add J.D. Dudek, F activated from reserve
Delete Chad Costello, F placed on reserve
Delete Colby McAuley, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Kris Renfrow, G released as EBUG
Fort Wayne:
Add Matthew Barnaby, F activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Pavel Vorobei, D activated from reserve
Add Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Sean Giles, D placed on reserve
Delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Dalton Gally, D added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Maine:
Add Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Liam Folkes, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Delete Zachary Emond, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Reading:
Add Ryan Carlson, D activated from reserve
Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Reece Harsch, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from reserve
Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve
Delete Reece Harsch, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Felix-Olivier Chouinard, D activated from reserve
Add Jonathan Joannette, F activated from reserve
Delete Olivier Archambault, F placed on reserve
Delete Francis Thibeault, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/3)
Utah:
Delete Kyle Betts, F loaned to Colorado (AHL)
Wheeling:
Add Samuel Houde, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Felix Bibeau, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Mitchell Balmas, F activated from reserve
Delete Max Newton, F placed on reserve
Delete Harrison Markell, D suspended by team, removed from roster
