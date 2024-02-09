Royals Take on Nailers for Back-To-Back Face-Offs in Wheeling

Wheeling, WV - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-game series with the Wheeling Nailers on Friday, February 9th at 7:10 p.m. at WesBanco Arena.

The series continues in Wheeling, West Virginia on Saturday, February 10th with a 7:10 p.m. puck drop at WesBanco Arena.

The Royals return home on Saturday, February 17th for their Reading Premium Night promotional game presented by SlyFox Beer! The home game will feature a pre-game Happy Hour (6-7 PM) and a pre-game photo opportunity with Slapshot in sec. 109 up until 6:15 p.m. presented by Albright College.

During the game, the Royals will be sporting 'Reading Premium' specialty jerseys on the ice! You can bid on your favorite player's game-worn jersey on Hanbid starting on Tuesday, February, 13. The online auction ends Sunday, February 18 at 9 p.m.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals hold a 17-20-4-2 record after falling the Wheeling in the series opener on Tuesday, February 6th, 3-1. The regulation loss was the first under Interim Head Coach Jason Binkley who hoists a 1-1-1-1 record in his tenure at the helm of the Royals.

Prior to the series opener, the Royals defeated the Adirondack Thunder in overtime, 2-1, on Sunday, February 4th at Santander Arena. The Royals took four of the possible six points in the three-game series with Adirondack after earning points in post-regulation losses on Saturday, February 3, 1-0, in a shootout and on Friday, February 2, 4-3, in overtime. The Royals have earned a point in seven of their last 10 games (3-3-3-1) overall and have earned a point in 9 of their last 10 road games (6-1-3).

Matt Brown leads the Royals with 39 points and 26 assists. Ryan Chyzowski scored two goals for his team leading 16th and 17th goals of the season in the series opener against Adirondack on Friday, February 2. Brown leads the Royals in multi-point games (12) and has registered a point in five of his last eight games.

Scouting the Nailers:

Wheeling enters the series at 26-16-1-1 through 44 games this season. The Nailers have won a season-high 10 consecutive games with a 3-0 record at home and 7-0 record on the road during the ten-game stretch. Wheeling has outscored their opponent 37-15 during the seven-game road win streak. This includes Wheeling's three-game series sweep over the Royals on January 24 (5-4 OT), January 26 (8-3) and January 27 (8-3).

Forward Lukas Svejkovsky leads the Nailers in points (37) and his tied for second on the team in goals (16) with Tanner Lauderoute behind team-leading gaol scorer Jordan Martel (21). Goaltender Taylor Gauthier has won seven-consecutive starts and hoists a 16-11-0 record, 2.43 goals-against average and .918 save-percentage on the season with Wheeling.

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Upcoming Games:

Reading Premium Night - Feb. 17 vs. Newfoundland - Presented by Sly Fox Brewing Company

Enjoy locally brewed Reading Premium with drink and concession deals around the concourse!

Reading Premium specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Reading Premium goalie oven mitt

Superhero / Battle of the Badges / Scout Night - Mar. 2 vs. Adirondack

Join us as we honor our local heros with a night dedicated to our community's first responders!

Pre-game Battle of the Badges game between Reading Police & Fire Department vs. opponent TBD

*Ticket to Battle of the Badges serves as ticket to Royals 7 PM game

Superhero guest appearances

Scout Troop benefits - For info, contact Chris Hazel (chazel@royalshockey.com)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Motorsports Night - Mar. 22 vs. Worcester - Presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports

Rev it up with the Royals at their Motorsports Night!

Pre-game block party on Penn St. with vehicle displays

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

