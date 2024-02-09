K-Wings Start Hot, Walleye March Back

February 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







TOLEDO, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (22-19-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, started off hot and continued their perfect penalty killing but ultimately fell to the Toledo Walleye (27-9-3-5) at Huntington Center on Friday, 4-3.

With a perfect 4-for-4 performance, the Kalamazoo penalty kill extended its streak of games without a power play goal against to 10. The K-Wings are 33-for-33 on the PK since January 14 and killing at an 84.6% (No. 4) clip on the season.

Collin Adams (10) opened the scoring with a power play tap-in from the right side at the 2:02 mark of the first period. Ayden MacDonald (4) hit Adams with a cheeky drop pass from above the crease after Jordan Seyfert (5) centered the puck from the left side.

Jay Keranen (2) doubled Kalamazoo's lead at the 3:55 mark with a snipe from between the circles. Erik Bradford (34) and Seyfert (6) both assisted the extra-attacker goal after a delayed penalty.

Toledo made it 2-1 at the 13:51 mark.

Bradford (16) responded just 45 seconds later with a snapshot from inside the left circle. Bradford received the puck in the slot after Josh Passolt (9) forced a Toledo turnover on the forecheck. David Keefer (22) also assisted the score, which goes in the books as Bradford's 50th point of the season.

Toledo again cut the deficit to one at the 4:46 mark of the second.

The Walleye tied the game 3-3 at the 9:11 mark of the third and notched the game-winner at 18:42.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (13-13-2-0) made 30 saves in the loss.

Kalamazoo finished the game 1-for-2 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Toledo took the final shot total, 34-22.

The K-Wings are back in action Saturday at 7:00 p.m. EST versus Toledo for Pink Ice at Wings Event Center.

