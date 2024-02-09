Connor Murphy Recalled by Wranglers

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Friday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, goaltender Connor Murphy has been recalled by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Murphy made 36 saves against Maine on Sunday, capping a three-game span of 30-plus saves since returning from his previous recall.

The Hudson Falls, N.Y. product has seen two games of action with the Wranglers and has a posted a .895 save percentage in the AHL.

Jason Pawloski has been promoted to the active roster in a subsequent move and will dress alongside Matt Radomsky this evening.

The Rush meet the top-of-the-league Kansas City Mavericks tonight at 7:05 p.m. at The Monument.

