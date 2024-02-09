Kuzmin Reassigned from Manitoba

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today that defenseman Dmitry Kuzmin has been reassigned to the Admirals by the Moose.

Kuzmin, 20, was recalled to Manitoba on December 14, 2023 after playing in one game against the Trois-Rivieres Lions the day before. He played in eight games with the Moose at the time of his assignment to the Manitoba.

The Belarus native has played in a total of 11 games with Norfolk, totaling two points (1g, 1a). He scored his first professional goal on November 5, 2023, against the Maine Mariners.

Kuzmin signed with the Jets in August 2023 after playing last season with the Flint Firebirds in the Ontario Hockey League. He totaled 59 points in 65 games with the Firebirds.

