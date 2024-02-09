Cyclones' Rally Comes up Short

CORALVILLE, IA - The Cyclones fell 4-3 to the Heartlanders on the road inside Xtream Arena Friday night. With the loss, Cincinnati moves to 3-2-1-0 against the Heartlanders this season.

* Iowa got on the board with a little over two minutes to go in the first period. Gavin Hain poked in his 2nd goal of the season after Casey Dornbach set him up at the side of the net.

* In the second period, Iowa rattled off two straight goals to take a 3-0 lead. Will Calverley finished off an in-tight feed past Olof Lindbom on an odd-man rush. On a 5-on-3 powerplay, Iowa's Brett Budgell converted. While shorthanded and down by three, Sahil Panwar cashed in on a Smereck rebound to make it 3-1.

* The Heartlanders regained the three-goal advantage when Yuki Miura slid the puck past the right pad of Lindbom from the blue paint. Then, Cincinnati mounted a rally late in the third period. Jalen Smereck deflected in a Sahil Panwar pass on the powerplay to push the score to 4-2. Just two minutes later, Scott Kirton grabbed his first goal of the season elevating the shot over Hunter Jones.

Up next, Cincinnati continues the two-game swing against the Iowa Heartlanders in Coralville, Iowa. Puck drop on Saturday February 10th is set for 7:05pm ET.

