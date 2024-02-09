Royals Sign Forward Nick Fea to SPC

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Nick Fea has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Fea, 26, is in his second professional season which opened with the Wichita Thunder for 13 games before joining the Birmingham Bulls in the SPHL for three games. Through 16 games, the Oak Ridge, New Jersey native has totaled four points (1g-3a), 10 penalty minutes and a -2 rating.

The 5'11", 180-pound, left-shot forward split last season with the Worcester Railers and Birmingham. In 47-combined games, Fea tallied 35 points (18g-17a). Prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, Fea attended the American Hockey League's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins training camp.

Prior to his pro career, Fea played four years at Wilkes University (NCAA DIII) where he recorded 121 points (42g-79a) in 86 games. He earned NCAA III (MAC) Second Team All-Conference and UCHC All-Tournament Team honors in 2021-22.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals continue a three-game series against the Wheeling Nailers in Wheeling, West Virginia on Friday, February 9th and Saturday, February 10th with 7:10 p.m. face-offs at WesBanco Arena.

The Royals return home on Saturday, February 17th for their Reading Premium Night promotional game presented by SlyFox Beer! The home game will feature a pre-game Happy Hour (6-7 PM) and a pre-game photo opportunity with Slapshot in sec. 109 up until 6:15 p.m. presented by Albright College.

-

