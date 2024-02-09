Goals From Four Different Skaters Lift Idaho To 4-1 Win Over Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Idaho Steelheads (30-13-1-1, 62pts) defeated the Utah Grizzlies (20-24-1-0, 41pts) Friday night by a final score of 4-1 in front of 8,067 at the Maverik Center. Idaho will host Utah tomorrow night form the Idaho Central Arena at 7:10 p.m.

Idaho led 2-0 after the first period outshooting the Grizzlies 11-5. Demetrious Koumontzis (3rd) made it 1-0 just 2:35 into the game driving through the right circle he threw a back hand in front that snuck past Will Cranley with Trevor Zins collecting the assist. With 8:32 left in the frame Ben Zloty (6th) would increase the lead to 2-0. Ty Pelton-Byce down the center lane in the neutral zone fed Wade Murphy down the right wing. Murphy quickly sent the puck back to Pelton-Byce in the right circle. From there Zloty racing the cage received a pass from Pelton-Byce and went fore-hand back-hand past Cranley.

The Steelheads increased their lead to 3-0 in the second period outshooting the Grizzlies 10-5 in the frame. Francesco Arcuri (12th) scored on the power-play at 11:18 from Will Merchant and Matt Register. Register in the left circle fed Merchant at the near side of the crease. From there he slid the puck back door for Arcuri who slammed home the one-timer.

Josh Wesley (12th) got the Grizzlies on the board with 8:53 left in regulation but 3:55 later Mark Rassell (25th) gave Idaho back a three-goal lead with a shot from the right circle through the wickets of Cranley.

Bryan Thomson made 16 saves on 17 shots in the win while Will Cranley turned aside 22 of the 26 shots he faced in the loss.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Ben Zloty (1-0-1, +3, 1 shot)

2) Demetrios Koumontzis (1-0-1, +1, 4 shots)

3) Bailey Conger (1-1-2, +1, 3 shots)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho went 1-for-4 on the power-play while Utah was 0-for-1.

- Idhao outshot Utah 26-17.

- Idaho is 131-64-26 all-time vs. Utah and 61-34-13 in West Valley City, UT.

- Nick Canade (DNP), Colton Kehler (INJ), Lynden McCallum (IR), Sam Sternschein (IR), and Cooper Jones (IR) did not dress for Idaho.

- Ty Pelton-Byce increased his point streak to a career long seven games as Wade Murphy elevated his to a career high eight games.

- Matt Register extended his point streak to three games with an assist.

- Mark Rassell is tied for the league lead with 25 goals.

