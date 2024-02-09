ECHL Transactions - February 9
February 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 9, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Tyler Kobryn, F
Greenville:
Benito Posa, F
Kalamazoo:
C.J. Eick, F
Norfolk:
Owen Norton, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jeremy Brodeur, G activated from reserve
Delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Scott Kirton, F activated from reserve
Delete Colton Kalezic, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Cam Hausinger, F activated from Injured Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Matthew Wedman, F loaned to Calgary (AHL)
Greenville:
Add Brett Kemp, F returned from loan to Manitoba
Delete Mark Louis, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Francesco Arcuri, F activated from reserve
Delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Mitchell Weeks, G assigned by Rockford
Add Cam Bakker, D activated from reserve
Add Matus Spodniak, F activated from reserve
Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve
Delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve
Delete Cam Gray, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/9)
Iowa:
Add Ty Enns, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Dominick Mersch, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Joe Murdaca, G activated from reserve
Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve
Delete Michael Houser, G placed on reserve
Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve
Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve
Delete Cale Morris, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)
Maine:
Add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin Albrecht, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Dryden McKay, G activated from reserve
Delete Luke Cavallin, G placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Dmitri Kuzmin, D assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg
Add Matt Suyderhoud, G added as EBUG
Add Mathieu Roy, F activated from reserve
Add Kamerin Nault, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Fedorek, D placed on reserve
Delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Anton Malmstrom, D assigned from Springfield by St. Louis
Add Daniel Walker, F assigned by Syracuse
Delete Aaron Luchuk, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Jason Pawloski, G activated from reserve
Delete Connor Murphy, G recalled by Calgary (AHL)
Reading:
Add Nick Fea, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Darren Brady, D activated from Injured Reserve
Savannah:
Add Bear Hughes, F activated from reserve
Delete Carson MacKinnon, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Robbie Stucker, D added to active roster (traded from Iowa)
Add Max Neill, F activated from reserve
Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Raivis Ansons, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Add Jarrett Lee, F activated from reserve
Delete Lukas Svejkovsky, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Worcester:
Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from reserve
