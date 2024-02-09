ECHL Transactions - February 9

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 9, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Tyler Kobryn, F

Greenville:

Benito Posa, F

Kalamazoo:

C.J. Eick, F

Norfolk:

Owen Norton, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G activated from reserve

Delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Scott Kirton, F activated from reserve

Delete Colton Kalezic, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Cam Hausinger, F activated from Injured Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Matthew Wedman, F loaned to Calgary (AHL)

Greenville:

Add Brett Kemp, F returned from loan to Manitoba

Delete Mark Louis, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Francesco Arcuri, F activated from reserve

Delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Mitchell Weeks, G assigned by Rockford

Add Cam Bakker, D activated from reserve

Add Matus Spodniak, F activated from reserve

Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve

Delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve

Delete Cam Gray, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/9)

Iowa:

Add Ty Enns, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Dominick Mersch, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Joe Murdaca, G activated from reserve

Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve

Delete Michael Houser, G placed on reserve

Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve

Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve

Delete Cale Morris, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)

Maine:

Add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin Albrecht, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Dryden McKay, G activated from reserve

Delete Luke Cavallin, G placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Dmitri Kuzmin, D assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg

Add Matt Suyderhoud, G added as EBUG

Add Mathieu Roy, F activated from reserve

Add Kamerin Nault, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Fedorek, D placed on reserve

Delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Anton Malmstrom, D assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

Add Daniel Walker, F assigned by Syracuse

Delete Aaron Luchuk, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Jason Pawloski, G activated from reserve

Delete Connor Murphy, G recalled by Calgary (AHL)

Reading:

Add Nick Fea, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Darren Brady, D activated from Injured Reserve

Savannah:

Add Bear Hughes, F activated from reserve

Delete Carson MacKinnon, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Robbie Stucker, D added to active roster (traded from Iowa)

Add Max Neill, F activated from reserve

Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Raivis Ansons, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Jarrett Lee, F activated from reserve

Delete Lukas Svejkovsky, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Worcester:

Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from reserve

