Maier Saves 33, Royals Earn Point in OT Loss to Nailers, 2-1
February 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Wheeling, WV - The Reading Royals (17-20-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, to Wheeling Nailers (27-16-1-1), 2-1, on Friday, February 9th, at WesBanco Arena. Nolan Maier (8-11-3-2) suffered the loss in net for the Royals with 33 saves on 35 shots. Taylor Gauthier (16-11-0-1) earned the win in net for Wheeling with 23 saves on 24 shots.
The game remained scoreless at the end of the opening frame for both teams. Reading had five shots on goal and Wheeling had seven shots on goal, but failed to convert on the game's opening power play.
Going into the middle frame, with 12:28 left on the clock, Peter Laviolette snapped a shot past Maier off of a loose puck from the right face off circle. Sebastian Dirven and David Jankowski earned the assists on Laviolette's first goal of the season. Tyson Fawcett scored the lone goal for the Royals on Reading's first penalty shot of the season. Fawcett lifted the puck past Gauthier's right pad to even the score, 1-1. Reading outshot Wheeling in the third period, 11-8, yet the score remained tied, 1-1.
The Royals went to overtime for the fourth time in their last five games and failed to capture the extra point for the third time in the four post regulation games. Justin Addamo scored his second overtime game winning goal for Wheeling this season with a backhand shot that rang under the crossbar over Maier's left shoulder. Jordan Martel and Davis Bunz earned the helpers on Addamo's 13th goal of the season to extend Wheeling's win streak to a franchise high 11 consecutive games.
The series concludes in Wheeling, West Virginia on Saturday, February 10th with 7:10 p.m. face-offs at WesBanco Arena.
The Royals return home on Saturday, February 17th for their Reading Premium Night promotional game presented by SlyFox Beer! The home game will feature a pre-game Happy Hour (6-7 PM) and a pre-game photo opportunity with Slapshot in sec. 109 up until 6:15 p.m. presented by Albright College
To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 9, 2024
- Kansas City Defeats Rush in Friday Night Tilt - Rapid City Rush
- Goals From Four Different Skaters Lift Idaho To 4-1 Win Over Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Maier Saves 33, Royals Earn Point in OT Loss to Nailers, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Stingrays Skate Past Ghost Pirates in 7-4 Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Heartlanders Outlast Cyclones, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- First Period Deficit Too Much To Overcome Against Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- Mariners' Comeback Takes Down Railers in Overtime - Worcester Railers HC
- Admirals Triumph Over Trois-Rivières In Night One Of Suffolk 'city Series' - Norfolk Admirals
- Everblades Down Thunder, 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Claim Super Victory in Superman Specialty Jerseys - Indy Fuel
- Lions Fall 6-3 to Norfolk - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Addamo's OT Magic Brings Win Streak to 11 - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Start Hot, Walleye March Back - Kalamazoo Wings
- Everblades Down Thunder, 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Walleye Bobb And Weave To Comeback Win Over Wings - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Rally to Stun Railers in Overtime - Maine Mariners
- Cyclones' Rally Comes up Short - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Round Two against the Growlers - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Growlers Dump Swamp Rabbits 6-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - February 9 - ECHL
- Connor Murphy Recalled by Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Sign Forward Nick Fea to SPC - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: February 9 - Kansas City Mavericks at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Battle at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Kuzmin Reassigned from Manitoba - Norfolk Admirals
- Walker Loaned to Solar Bears; Malmström Reassigned to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Friday Night Ice in Allen, as the Americans Host Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Royals Take on Nailers for Back-To-Back Face-Offs in Wheeling - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Maier Saves 33, Royals Earn Point in OT Loss to Nailers, 2-1
- Royals Sign Forward Nick Fea to SPC
- Royals Take on Nailers for Back-To-Back Face-Offs in Wheeling
- Matt Brown Recalled to Lehigh Valley
- Royals Announce Multiple Transactions, Assigned Anson Thornton, G by the Arizona Coyotes