Maier Saves 33, Royals Earn Point in OT Loss to Nailers, 2-1

February 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Wheeling, WV - The Reading Royals (17-20-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, to Wheeling Nailers (27-16-1-1), 2-1, on Friday, February 9th, at WesBanco Arena. Nolan Maier (8-11-3-2) suffered the loss in net for the Royals with 33 saves on 35 shots. Taylor Gauthier (16-11-0-1) earned the win in net for Wheeling with 23 saves on 24 shots.

The game remained scoreless at the end of the opening frame for both teams. Reading had five shots on goal and Wheeling had seven shots on goal, but failed to convert on the game's opening power play.

Going into the middle frame, with 12:28 left on the clock, Peter Laviolette snapped a shot past Maier off of a loose puck from the right face off circle. Sebastian Dirven and David Jankowski earned the assists on Laviolette's first goal of the season. Tyson Fawcett scored the lone goal for the Royals on Reading's first penalty shot of the season. Fawcett lifted the puck past Gauthier's right pad to even the score, 1-1. Reading outshot Wheeling in the third period, 11-8, yet the score remained tied, 1-1.

The Royals went to overtime for the fourth time in their last five games and failed to capture the extra point for the third time in the four post regulation games. Justin Addamo scored his second overtime game winning goal for Wheeling this season with a backhand shot that rang under the crossbar over Maier's left shoulder. Jordan Martel and Davis Bunz earned the helpers on Addamo's 13th goal of the season to extend Wheeling's win streak to a franchise high 11 consecutive games.

The series concludes in Wheeling, West Virginia on Saturday, February 10th with 7:10 p.m. face-offs at WesBanco Arena.

The Royals return home on Saturday, February 17th for their Reading Premium Night promotional game presented by SlyFox Beer! The home game will feature a pre-game Happy Hour (6-7 PM) and a pre-game photo opportunity with Slapshot in sec. 109 up until 6:15 p.m. presented by Albright College

To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.