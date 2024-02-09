Walker Loaned to Solar Bears; Malmström Reassigned to Solar Bears

February 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, have announced the following transactions on February 9.

Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have loaned forward Daniel Walker to the Orlando Solar Bears.

St. Louis Blues have reassigned defenseman Anton Malmström to the Orlando Solar Bears from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL.

Walker, 24, has appeared in three games for the Solar Bears during the 2023-24 season, recording five penalty minutes and a +1 rating. The Sudbury, ON native has appeared in 11 AHL games over two AHL seasons for the Crunch, scoring two points (2a) and racking up 64 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, The 6-foot-5, 222-pound forward earned 37 points (24g-13a) in 35 games over two seasons at University of Waterloo.

Before entering the college ranks, Walker played 153 games of major junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League with Oshawa and North Bay, scoring 31 points (15-g-16a) and was assessed 303 penalty minutes.

Malmström, 23, has yet to appear in a professional game this season, after an undisclosed injury put him on season-opening injured reserve with the St. Louis Blues.

The 6-foot-4, 203-pound rearguard appeared in seven AHL games with the Thunderbirds during the 2022-23 season, recording a -1 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Malmström played three seasons of college hockey at Bowling Green State University, scoring 13 points (7g-6a) in 89 games from 2020-2023. Malmström took home a bronze medal during the 2017-18 season on the Djurgärdens Under-20 team, and a gold medal the year prior while playing for the Under-18 Djurgärdens Club.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.