Heartlanders Outlast Cyclones, 4-3

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders extended their points streak to five games, defeating the Cincinnati Cyclones, 4-3, Friday at Xtream Arena. Iowa is 4-0-0-1 in their last five games.

Hunter Jones denied Sahil Panwar on a penalty shot with 7.5 seconds left to win the game.

Gavin Hain opened up the scoring for the Heartlanders in the final minutes of the opening frame, assisted by Casey Dornbach and Yuki Miura.

Will Calverley gave the Heartlanders a two-goal lead 3:42 into the second period, assisted by Jake Durflinger and Kyle Masters. After a series of penalties on the Cyclones, Brett Budgell extended the Heartlanders lead to make the score 3-0. Masters picked up his second point of the night and Louis Boudon also assisted. A little over three minutes later, Panwar scored a short-handed goal for Cincinnati, cutting the Heartlanders lead to two.

Yuki Miura tucked a goal behind Olof Lindbom 4:43 into the closing frame, extending his goal streak and taking back the three-goal lead. Adam Goodsir and Ben Brinkman both notched points for the assists.

Jalen Smereck converted on the power play for the Cyclones, slashing the Heartlanders lead down to two. Scott Kirton scored for Cincinnati again just over two minutes later making it a one-goal game.

Jones made 25 saves for the Heartlanders. Lindbom made 23 saves for the Cyclones in defeat.

On Sat., Feb. 10 at 6:05 p.m. vs. Cincinnati, Iowa is home again for Cancer Awareness Night pres. by iHeartMedia. Join us as we recognize the fight against all forms of cancer and honor those that have battled and are currently fighting cancer.

The Heartlanders are home for Valentine's Day on Wed., Feb. 14 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Indy, a perfect last-minute gift to take your loved ones to the game. On Friday, Feb. 16 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Indy, it's Star Wars Night at Xtream Arena. Celebrate with characters on the concourse.

The Heartlanders oppose Indy again on Sat., Feb. 17 at 6:05 p.m. for Blackout Night, presented by DASH Auctions. The Heartlanders will have a glow banger giveaway to the first 1,500 fans. Wear black to the game, and the team will wear special blackout jerseys that will be available for auction on the DASH Auctions app.

